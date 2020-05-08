Garland Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Shooting and Killing Woman at Walmart Gas Station – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Garland police arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman at a Walmart gas station on Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West I-30 Freeway.

Detectives learned that the woman was at the service station talking to clients.

The woman spoke to a man sitting in his vehicle parked at one of the gas pumps.

At some point during the encounter, the man shot the woman and left.

Police were able to obtain the license plate of the vehicle and identified the suspect as Aaron Haas, 28.

Police found Hass in the 1500 block of Walnut Ridge Drive in Rockwall.

Hass is charged with murder and is currently in Garland jail without any ties.

The victim is identified as Jessica Watkins, 33.

This investigation is ongoing.