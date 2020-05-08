Frankie Grande opens up about him and the other 'Rock of Ages' stars supporting Nick Cordero in the middle of his coronavirus coma – Here's How!

As you know, Nick Cordero is in a really bad state after getting infected with COVID-19 and suffering serious complications. That said, Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande revealed during a new interview how the Rock of Ages cast is helping Nick right now.

%MINIFYHTML64d3832a1bd8a0d35c1a33b6308ff85515%

The Broadway star is currently in a coma and has already been in that state for 37 days or more!

His health is really worrying and although he has started to show some signs of improvement, the recovery is still a long way off.

Tony Award-winning Nick moved to Los Angeles with his family not too long ago to be part of the Rock Of Ages production of Bourbon Room.

That said, Frankie, who is also a star in the play, and the rest of the cast, has been doing her best to help Nick as he fights for his life.

During an interview for HollywoodLife, Frankie shared that "we are closely monitoring Nick's condition and what is happening to him." I stay super, very attuned to Amanda's IG Stories, and I don't want to be too intrusive, so I'm waiting for the information to come, but I only pray every day. Sending love, light and healing energy "

He continued to share that & # 39; When he wakes up, he will need even more support and more love, because he is an actor … This will be a long process for Nick, and we will only be there for him. You can count on me or any of our cast for anything. We will be there. & # 39;

Meanwhile, the #WakeUpNick hashtag, created in support of it, has been trending.

Ad %MINIFYHTML64d3832a1bd8a0d35c1a33b6308ff85516% %MINIFYHTML64d3832a1bd8a0d35c1a33b6308ff85530%

It's great to see the cast members of a production care so much about a coworker! Hopefully everything will be fine and Nick will recover soon.



Post views:

0 0