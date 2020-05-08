Fort Worth ISD employees will continue to receive payments through the end of May – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TARRANTE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – As educators, students, and most Fort Worth Independent School District staff continue to work from home during the COVID-19 crisis, administrators announced that they will continue to receive their payment, at least until the end of the month.

Superintendent Kent Scribner authorized the plan that will continue to pay the wages of all district employees through May 29, 2020.

The more than 11,500 employees, working in areas such as instruction, curriculum development, staff support, maintenance and operations, food distribution, and payroll, have yet to report to work, either remotely from home or at a designated location. Employees were reminded that anyone who does not work from home must practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines.

"Everyone is contributing to the effort of our team to keep students engaged and safe," Scribner said in a statement. "We are grateful for this spirit of collaboration as we learn new ways to do our jobs."

Regular employees whose work calendar ends before May 29, will continue to be compensated until the end of the 2019-20 work calendar.

Qualified substitute employees, who as of March 6, 2020, worked at least 100 days during the 2019-20 school year, will receive their daily rate until May 28.