Fort Worth announces plans to help restart the city's economy during the pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Since some jobs are likely never to return, Fort Worth is looking out of town for businesses that may offer new opportunities in the post-Covid-19 economy.

Announcing the Fort Worth Now initiative, Mayor Betsy Price said the city sought to be at the forefront of recovery and to target openings for a new era of growth.

Bank leader Elaine Agather and billionaire real estate investor John Goff have been chosen to lead the yearlong effort with Price.

The medical, pharmaceutical and mobility industries were cited as examples of possible targets as companies begin to reevaluate their strategies.

"If you don't ask, they won't come," Agather said in Thursday's announcement.

Goff said the group will also initially look to see if there are ways it can help current businesses get back to business. However, in the long term, it will focus on finding new areas for growth.

Altogether as a public-private partnership, the potential cost of the project is uncertain.

Goff announced that he and his wife would donate $ 100,000, in the form of matching funds, to begin the fundraiser.

The city was also expected to dedicate a staff member to the effort.

