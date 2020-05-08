Former UNC fighter Justin Gaethje talks about UFC 249, Khabib, and Conor McGregor

%MINIFYHTML8dcdc5bcfd9058c7b50f2cb4128dd38e14%

It will take more than an eight-inch nasal swab to prevent Justin Gaethje from shooting at a UFC belt. Even a provisional one.

"That's No. 1," Gaethje, the former North American fighter in northern Colorado, told the Post this week from Jacksonville, Florida, where his lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson is Saturday's main event. at UFC 249. "My No. 1 rule is that I am in control of my thoughts and emotions, and no one else can influence or deter them.

"And No. 2, I really love inspiring people. And I think this is the moment, right now, where we need it. People need to know that it is not over. Things will return to normal. So this was a great opportunity to do both. "

As far as normal is concerned, for Gaethje, 31, who resides in Lakewood, the past six weeks have been just the opposite.

It was a late addition to the UFC 249 card, as he was announced as Ferguson's opponent on April 6 after travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic left Khabib "The Eagle,quot; Nurmagomedov in his native Russia. The winner of the Gaethje-Ferguson fight will fight Nurmagomedov, the current lightweight champion, UFC President Dana White told Yahoo Sports on Thursday.

"I think we have the right to represent the United States against the best in Russia," said Gaethje. “Not only one of the best in Russia, but one of the best in the world. And that's the challenge I'm looking for. "

The UFC 249 presentation, which also features Coloradoans Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone, Henry Cejudo and Michelle Waterson, has been a huge challenge. The Barclays Center in Brookyln, the card's original site, left the photo on March 18. Headliner Nurmagomedov did the same a couple of weeks later. Gaethje entered the scene with about two weeks to prepare for a rescheduled fight on April 18 before the COVID-19 troubles and Disney put everything on hold.

Gaethje, the circuit's No. 4 lightweight, compared his prep work for Ferguson, the UFC's number one challenger for the belt, to exam prep.

"That's a great way to say it," laughed the former Bears fighter, who brings a 21-2 record and a streak of three straight wins in the octagon. "It was pedal to metal as soon as we discovered it."

That's a rhythm that fits Gaethje's aggressive, swing-first-ask-questions-later style, one that quickly attracted him to the UFC faithful. And much of Ferguson's crowding was done at the Easton Training Center in Wheat Ridge.

"But we were following the guidelines, keeping it below 10 (people inside)," Gaethje explained. "I had to do what I had to do to prepare."

And the lead-up to the week at UFC 249, which will take place without fans at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, has been even more complicated.

While the host hotel does have a gym, the UFC has kept it out of the reach of fighters, providing each with their own private exercise room, along with personal and portable saunas.

Upon arrival earlier in the week, the fighters, as well as the trainers, staff and the media, received temperature checks and tests for coronavirus. Including the dreaded eight-inch swab through the nose.

"’ Bloodsport, "" Fight Club, "those are my favorite movies in the world," Gaethje said of performing in an empty arena. "So I'm ready. It will be strange, but I think I will love it. I can better hear my coach's voice. I'm going to see the positives. "

Namely, that a victory means a rift in Khabib. And, perhaps, a fight with the biggest fish in the MMA pond: Irishman Conor McGregor, who hasn't fought since the TKO victory over the Denver native Cerrone at UFC 246.

"When he has the belt, I'm sure he will want it," Gaethje said of McGregor. "I am Of course he will want it. "