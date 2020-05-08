Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown arrested in Georgia after shooting a couple who entered their home with a rifle – Up News Info Los Angeles

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown was arrested in Atlanta last week after an incident in which Brown allegedly shot a gun at a couple who wanted to search their home.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brown's current house in Fayette County is for sale and he told police that he believed the couple was trying to enter. The couple told police they saw a "For Sale,quot; sign in Brown's yard while searching for houses. They say that the door and the front door to the house were open and that they thought that someone inside told them to "enter,quot;.

It was around this time that the 34-year-old Brown allegedly came out with a rifle and fired "multiple shots as the couple rushed out."

According to AJC.com, the couple did not call the police until 9:45 p.m. That night, almost four hours after the incident. "Investigators responding to the house found an empty casing at the scene."

Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Brown won two championships in his time with the Lakers from 2008-2011 and played for eight teams over the course of his 10-year NBA career. He is currently a member of the Aliens team in the Big 3 league of Ice Cube, and is a co-captain of the team.