Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown arrested for shooting a rifle at potential home buyers

Former LA Lakers guard Shannon Brown was arrested after he reportedly fired his rifle at a couple who he said was trespassing on his property, even though the house was for sale.

There was a "For Sale,quot; sign outside the Tyrone, Georgia property.

"A Tyrone man was charged on May 2 with aggravated assault after allegedly firing a rifle at two people who said they entered their home for sale, with the door and front door open," according to The Citizen. "Shannon Brown, 34, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, according to records from the Fayette County Jail."

