Former Governor Jesse Ventura announces he will not run for president – Up News Info

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura announced Friday morning that he is not going to pursue a Green Party presidential nomination in the race against President Donald Trump.

"Unfortunately, logistics will not allow that to happen," he said Friday morning.

Ventura explained that due to the time the party would select a nominee, he would be required to lose his job and health insurance in order to qualify. He said that his medical condition prevented him from moving forward.

Last month, Ventura tweeted that he was "testing the waters,quot; for a presidential bid and that if he was to run for president, the Green Party would be his first choice.

Well, I have decided that I am going to test the waters. If I ran for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I have endorsed the party and am testing the waters. #mondaythoughts #Monday in the morning #MondayMotivaton #MondayMood – Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 27, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, clarified that he had not submitted anything, but authorized a letter of interest that was sent on his behalf to the Green Party. It was not the first time he had hinted at a possible presidential offer.

Despite his decision not to entertain a presidential nomination, Ventura shared a message for voters.

"In this election we must choose a third party candidate," Ventura said Friday morning. "If you choose Trump or Biden, the polarization continues and nothing changes."

Ventura was the surprise winner of the 1998 governor's race, with Ventura running for the Reform Party against Democrat Skip Humphrey III and Republican Norm Coleman. Ventura was the independent governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.

Since his term as governor of the state, he has written several books and currently hosts a program called "The World According to Jesse,quot; on RT America.