For Canada, finding a vaccine will only be part of the equation.

As many provinces relax with some coronavirus restrictions, especially in Quebec, which has decided to reopen some schools, the discussion about vaccines has been growing.
Public health officials in Canada and elsewhere have been warning against the hope of a full return to normal until a vaccine becomes widely available or an effective treatment for Covid-19 is developed. This must also be combined with rigorous testing and contact tracing.
While vaccines have been a part of medicine for a long time, developing specific vaccines and making sure they are safe is neither quick nor simple. Stuart A. Thompson, a fellow Canadian who grew up in Burlington, Ontario, and who is now a writer and chief graphic officer on the Opinion side of The Times, recently surveyed vaccine experts about what it would take to accelerate that development, and created A series of interactive charts illustrating the effects of various assumptions.
I urge you to read the article and look at its charts to get an informed idea of what awaits you. But the quick version of Opinion's find newsletter is that most experts are skeptical of the frequently cited 18-month timeline.
As Stuart points out, after 40 years of HIV research, "this is what we have to show for our vaccination efforts: some phase 3 clinical trials, one of which actually worsened the disease and another with a rate of just 30 percent success. "
Now that process has been frustrated because H.I.V. Mutate significantly. The current coronavirus does not. But the H.I.V. However, vaccines are a sobering warning.
On the upbeat side, the Jenner Institute at Oxford University had an advantage in developing a coronavirus vaccine that should allow it to start testing with 6,000 people by the end of the month.
Most experts assume that ultimately the world will need multiple vaccines and perhaps a combination of different vaccine technologies. Canadian researchers in various provinces are among scientists around the world who spend extra hours developing a new coronavirus vaccine.
But when we finally find one that is effective and safe, Canada will face another major problem.
"Even if we had a vaccine available tomorrow, we currently have no manufacturing capacity to produce it quickly." Volker Gerdts, director and executive director of the International Vaccine Center of the Organization of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases at the University of Saskatchewan, told me this week.
Dr. Gerdts' labs are among those working in Canada on a vaccine. They also received C $ 12 million from the federal government to certify that their manufacturing systems can safely produce human vaccines.
Canada, Dr. Gerdts told me, depends on imports for many vaccines. And although the country has several laboratories that can manufacture vaccines, many of them concentrated in the Montreal area, Dr. Gerdts estimated their combined capacity at just a few million doses per month.
"It will be some time before we have enough vaccines for everyone," he said.
Several factors will affect that timeline. Research groups are exploring new approaches to vaccines that will require more time to produce in high volumes, for example.
And while the government is funding projects to increase the country's vaccine manufacturing capacity, Dr. Gerdts cautioned that even the tests his lab is doing now, to show that production will be safe and effective, cannot be accelerated without a substantial risk. He estimated that the University of Saskatchewan will not be able to start vaccine production for about 18 months.
Many of the proposed vaccines, including the one being developed in Saskatoon, will be made in fermentation tanks if they prove to be effective and safe. That has led to the suggestion that breweries and distilleries, factories with very large fermenters already in place, could be transformed into vaccine factories.
But Dr. Gerdts dismissed that idea, saying it would be impossible to clean them enough to produce vaccines safely.
"Just imagine you had a vaccine and that a fungus was growing because you had some fungal spores in that room," he said. "It will be a disaster."
And if that's not enough of a delay, Dr. Gerdts said that once vaccines are available, setting up operations to do them won't be just a matter of following a prescription.
Canadians, Dr. Gerdts said, will need patience when it comes to a coronavirus vaccine.
"We don't want to scare people and say that even if we have a vaccine, there won't be enough for you, so grab your gun now and make sure you get in line," he said. "We don't want to get to that point. But I think what we all understand is that Canada needs more manufacturing capacity and that is being recognized. And I think this is a good exercise for when the next pandemic comes."
Finally, James Gorman, the scientific writer for The Times in general, reports that we can all develop a case of summer sadness. A study by scientists from the University of Toronto and Switzerland is the latest to conclude that the return of warm weather will not scare off the virus.
Born in Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
