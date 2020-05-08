For Canada, finding a vaccine will only be part of the equation.

Canadians, Dr. Gerdts said, will need patience when it comes to a coronavirus vaccine.

"We don't want to scare people and say that even if we have a vaccine, there won't be enough for you, so grab your gun now and make sure you get in line," he said. "We don't want to get to that point. But I think what we all understand is that Canada needs more manufacturing capacity and that is being recognized. And I think this is a good exercise for when the next pandemic comes."