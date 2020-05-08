Filmfare Recommends: Bollywood's Best Lost and Found Formula Movies

The lost and found formula has been in fashion since the 1940s in Bollywood. The protagonist of Ashok Kumar Kismet (1943) is said to be the first film to make effective use of the formula. Actually, the film had many firsts in its name: It had an antihero, it is said to be the first box office hit, and it also spoke openly against the British. Digressions aside, the formula, due to Kismet's tremendous success, made the filmmakers sit down and take note of its possibilities. Gradually, many of those movies, where for the most part fate was to blame for the cruel separation, began to be made. The best actors and actresses began to act in such films. The formula was very fashionable during the 50s and 60s, although later it lost its shine. We present a list of what we think are the best movies that belong to this sub-genre. Have fun watching them quarantined.

Kismet (1943)

Director: Gyan Mukherjee.

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Mumtaz Shanti, Shah Nawaz

This can be called the most successful Bombay Talkies movie and earned its protagonist Ashok Kumar the superstar label. The die for the smooth urban hero has been released and Ashok Kumar's urban elegance serves as a model even now. The film pioneered the lost and found formula. Furthermore, the public accepted that the main characters may also be shaded in gray. Ashok Kumar plays an adorable rogue who unknowingly plans a heist in his own home. He was separated from his parents as a child and does not remember them. He drops behind a chain that he always uses during the failed robbery and leads him to reconcile with his parents. The film was ahead of its time in that it showed that the heroines' sister was pregnant before marriage. The film is also known for its nationalistic song, Door hato ae duniyawalon Hindustan hamara hai. The British thought the lyricist Pradeep was writing anti-German and anti-Japanese slogans in the middle of the World War, but the Indians got their true meaning. When the British realized, it was too late. Another song, a duet between Ashok Kumar and Amirbai Karnataki, Dheere dheere, is also remembered to date. Shammi Kapoor-Madhubala and Dharmendra's (1961) boyfriend had almost the same plot.

Waqt (1965)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Sadhana, Balraj Sahni, Sharmila Tagore, Achala Sachdev, and Rehman

Waqt is often said to be the first multistarrer of Hindi cinema. He used the lost object formula as his basic plot, something that has become a trope often used in Hindi movies. Its great production values, a first-class cast and fabulous music also ensured good box office returns. Opulence became a trademark for all Yash Chopra films thereafter. Good looking heroes, fashionista heroines, fast cars, palatial houses and picturesque places; not to mention the who's who of the film industry coming together to form a dream cast. Waqt was truly the movie that announced the Yash Chopra era with aplomb. Yash Chopra, who wanted the three Kapoor brothers, Raj, Shammi, and Rishi, to play the role of long-lost brothers, settled on Raaj Kumar, Sunil Dutt as the older and middle brother, with only Shashi retained from the original cast. He elevated Sadhana and Sharmila Tagore, both known as style icons, as love interest. The lost and found formula didn't seem like a cliche and we sat engrossed as the brothers crossed paths without knowing it.

Johnny Mera Naam (1970)

Director: Vijay Anand.

Cast: Dev Anand, Pran, Hema Malini

All you need to be united with your lost relatives is to know boxing. At some crucial time later in life, you will surely have a fight with your long lost brother and you will remember your childish fights and well … As implausible as that plot device may seem, Vijay Anand invariably made it work. Dev Anand and Pran play brothers who really like boxing. They are separated in childhood but come to know each other's identities when they fight as adults. The film was a soft, flared version of Jewel Thief. Like the previous movie, Dev Anand disguises himself as a swindler and teams up with a gang of thieves to pin down the king pin. An elegant Dev, close to 50 years old, made a dazzling pair, yet with a cool dewdrop like Hema Malini. The performance of the song was Goldie and Pal bhar ke liye koi hame pyar kar le's stronghold, where Dev serenades the dream girl through windows of all shapes and sizes, still a masterpiece even today. Kalyanji-Anandji provided the music. Cabaret, Husn ke lakhon rang, Nafrat karne walon ke and O mere raja are the other popular songs in the film.

Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)

Director: Nasir Hussain

Cast: Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Vijay Arora, Tariq, Neetu Singh, Ajit

The film used the lost and found formula in a unique way. The family used to sing a song together when the children were young. Monto (Tariq) grows up to be a club singer and always used to start his routine singing the opening lines of that song. One day Vijay (Vijay Arora) recognizes the melody and also older brother Shankar (Dharmendra), who, however, does not reveal himself to his two younger brothers at the time. Her parents were killed by a man who happens to be the boss of Shankar. When he comes to know the identity of the murderer, he sets out to take revenge with the help of his brothers. The movie had lovely music composed by RD Burman. In addition to the title song, he had hummables like Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko and Lekar hum deewana Dil also in his kitty.

Loving Akbar Anthony (1977)

Director: Manmohan Desai

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy

It is a classic story of three brothers separated from childhood and raised to follow different religions, uniting as they grew up and demanding revenge against the people who had harmed them. Rishi Kapoor See by bi played the younger brother, who is a musician, and therefore the responsibility for providing the musical aspects of the film fell on his shoulders. He had three qawwalis, the sparkling Tayyab ali pyar ka dushman, the romantic Parda hai parda and the Sufi, Shirdi wale Sai Baba, filmed on him. Amitabh Bachchan played the middle brother, a smuggler. Her scene in the mirror is only worth the price of the ticket. Vinod Khanna played the older brother, a direct inspector. Her fight scene with Bachchan is also remembered. It had romance, action, comedy in equal measure, and this one-size-fits-all approach went a long way toward the film's stupendous success.

Dharam Veer (1977)

Director: Manmohan Desai

Cast: Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, Pran, Jeevan, Ranjeet

At the time he was doing Amar Akbar Anthony, Manmohan Desai was also working on another lost and found formula film Dharam Veer. While the former was established in modern India, the latter was established in medieval times. It featured both Dharmendra and Jeetendra in toga costumes. I must say that they got on the Roman outfit splendidly well. Heroes play fraternal twins who are separated at birth. While Dharam (Dharmendra) grows up being raised by a blacksmith, Veer (Jeetendra) is a crown prince. They end up being best friends despite the class difference. Their enemies try to differentiate between them, but they overcome all obstacles when they realize that they are brothers and put an end to the criminals. Her father, played by Pran, is shown as a Samurai. The film also featured the right combination of fantasy, fencing, and an emotional punch and turned out to be a box office success.