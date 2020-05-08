Feet First Foundation Provides Character Development to At-Risk Children – Up News Info Detroit

Feet First Foundation is a nonprofit organization that offers a character development program for public schools. The program is divided into two components: 60% physical training through textbook boxing instruction, and 40% emotional group discussion on various topics, such as perseverance, responsibility, and integrity. Executive Director / Co-Founder Dan Dorsett along with Program Director / Co-Founder Sean Sharkey found a unique way to influence at-risk youth in schools, eventually becoming mentors for other at-risk youth. The Feet First approach focuses heavily on emotional / physical empowerment to help students show strong character in the community and prevent negative interactions at school. While aiming to help everyone, the program is well positioned within the ninth grade mental health and wellness curriculum to prevent bullying, youth substance abuse, and child exploitation. Managing Director / Co-Founder Brandon Kregel assembled the evaluation team behind the data-driven organization. Feet First Foundation demonstrates effective results by offering students the ability to log into their accounts at www.feetfirstnp.org and conduct self-assessments every week. Data trends are very positive. The results show that students finish the program feeling much better than when they started.

The Pies Primero Foundation has published its first demonstration of shelter in place. It is an interactive live class for students during this safe haven. They will provide a weekly online video here for schools, teachers, parents with students struggling during this time of uncertainty. Each video will cover 60% physical and 40% emotional discussion about character construction. The videos are about 20-25 minutes each.

Well aware of violence in schools, the Feet First Foundation has helped bring about substantial change in schools through the use of technology, group discussion and textbook boxing. Distribution Director / Co-Founder Zach Micheletti states, "We are noticing that the program is helping children focus, stay in school, develop confidence, show good character, and even become mentors to other children." Board member Amy Specter, a licensed social therapist and school counselor, suggests: "The reality is that many people do not have the support they deserve, and Feet First is an organization that strives to provide a mutually supportive outlet for guide youth, end bullying, end youth substance abuse and end exploitation in schools and communities. " For more information on this, call 833-339-9111 www.feetfirstnp.org.

