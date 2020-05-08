Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

Despite the fact that their school is closed during the academic school year, the Huskies at Van Holten Elementary School remain a family.

In an exclusive video, Bridgewater Elementary School staff practically came together to spread an encouraging message to their students, introducing the principal, teachers, and staff members, along with their own children and pets.

His "Message to our Van Holten Huskies,quot; included sweet photo and video messages, some songs and dances, and many colorful signs and chalk artwork that assure students that they are missed and supported and that this challenging time is not. will last forever.

Principal George Rauh he said to E! The news that the idea came from staff who wanted to do something special for their students.

"They reached out and said: You know we feel like our students don't feel connected to the school. We want to try to do something," he recalled. Initially, staff members wanted to drive close to houses in their cars, but given the social distancing protocols in place at the time, the idea was changed to making a video and they reached out to other staff members to collect clips and edit them all together.