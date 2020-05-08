On the day California begins easing coronavirus restrictions, Governor Gavin Newsom revealed that the Golden State will be the first state in the nation to allow full voting by mail for the November election.

Speaking of a florist reopened on Friday, Newsom said in its daily report on the health crisis that it had signed an executive order that will cause ballots to be mailed to more than 20 million registered voters.

This is contrary to the usual system in which citizens have to request a ballot by mail.

He is also in opposition to Donald Trump.

Running far behind in California and lagging across the country with alleged Democrats nominee Joe Biden, the incumbent has strongly encouraged in-person voting, even with the health risks posed in the primaries and general elections. Nor is a fan of the USPS, Trump, and Republicans fear that voting by mail further damages their results in an election that is emerging as a referendum on the (misguided) handling of former Celebrity Apprentice host of the COVID-19 crisis.

"There is a lot of excitement surrounding the November elections this year in terms of making sure you can behave safely and making sure your health is protected," Governor Newsom proclaimed today in his comprehensive report from a San retailer. Francisco. .

Even with mail ballots, there will still be an in-person vote, but state officials say they are still figuring out how that will work with concern that a second wave of coronavirus will hit the already-affected state in the fall. Shipments are expected to start arriving at residential mailboxes in the summer.

"There is no safer, more physically distant and healthier way to exercise your right to vote than from the safety and convenience of your own home," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Friday.

With many local retailers and hiking trails now in varying degrees of reopening this Mother's Day weekend, confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths continue to rise in California, state and local health officials announced Friday.