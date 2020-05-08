FDA Authorizes First Home Saliva Test for Coronavirus

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it had issued an emergency authorization for the first home saliva collection kit to detect the coronavirus.

The test kit was developed by a Rutgers University laboratory, called RUCDR Infinite Biologics, in association with Spectrum Solutions and Accurate Diagnostic Labs. Rutgers received FDA permission last month to collect saliva samples from patients at the sites. trial, but now you can sell the collection kits for people to use at home. They will cost about $ 100 each, Rutgers said, and must be ordered by a doctor.

"A patient can open the kit, spit into the tube, replace the cap and send it back to our lab," said Dr. Andrew Brooks, director of operations and director of technology development for RUCDR.

Brooks said the tests should be used only by people who have symptoms of COVID-19. His lab can process 20,000 tests every day, with a 48-hour response time, but he expects other labs to adopt it for his own use.

The saliva tests are part of a rapid FDA emergency response effort to help developers of new tests for coronavirus quickly reach the market. Last month, the agency authorized the first type of home kit for the virus in the United States, a kit sold by LabCorp that allows people to take samples from their own nose and send the samples for testing in laboratories. company throughout the country.

Now, at a time when some states say they are still facing a paucity of testing, home saliva collection kits have the potential to broaden the audience for virus detection. By keeping people with symptoms at home, rather than asking them to come into medical centers to be tested, saliva kits may reduce the risk of spreading the infection to healthcare workers. They can also attract people who would feel more comfortable spitting into a cup than putting swabs up their noses.

"This combines the ease of saliva collection with home collection," said Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner, in an interview on Friday.

However, some public health experts have warned that home sampling kits may also have drawbacks. One is that it can take longer for people to get test results when they use kits at home that need to be sent to the labs. They said that because the infection can take several days to develop, the delay could lead to some people receiving false-negative results for the coronavirus. Doctors, they said, should inform patients about the limitations.

