Family members of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wish Anni good wishes.

Today is a special day on the calendar for both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The couple had married two years ago in a grand ceremony attended by not only the couple's family and friends, but also who's who of Bollywood. And today, on its second wedding anniversary, the film fraternity along with their loved ones has showered the couple with warm blessings on social media.

Priya Ahuja, Sonam's mother-in-law, was one of the first to wish the couple on the special occasion along with some souvenir photos. She wrote: "Dear Sonam and Anand, Happy anniversary Bacchaas! May God bless you both abundantly in love, joy and happiness. May your love for each other continue to grow with each passing year. Our love and blessings are always with you."

Sonam's mother, Sunita Kapoor also sent her blessings with a publication that said: "Happy happy anniversary to my dear Sonam and Anand … May you always be blessed and surrounded by all love and happiness. We love you very much and we miss him so much. "

Given the closing situation, Sonam's family was unable to be with the couple to celebrate their big day. However, they made their anniversary special by meeting their father Anil Kapoor, his sister Rhea Kapoor and others virtually.