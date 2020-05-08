Families lobby for prisoners on Terminal Island to be released due to COVID outbreak – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLb5a3a5321d9219cf1cab0c40597627b115%

) – California Senator Kamala Harris demands responses to the COVID-19 outbreak at Terminal Island Federal Prison.

Investigative journalist David Goldstein told the story of hundreds of inmates who tested positive and said the senator asked the director about how it could happen.

Harris told Warden Felicia Ponce that he did not believe the facility was prepared for the virus.

They spoke on the phone and managed to get the warden to agree to allow inmates to call loved ones, something that has not been allowed since the outbreak began.

Jackie Vasquez has not spoken to her brother Edgar in three weeks. He is serving a drug sentence on Terminal Island, where more than half of the inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am going to tell him everything we have been doing, that we are his voice and we are trying to communicate with the director and address these issues," he said.

%MINIFYHTMLb5a3a5321d9219cf1cab0c40597627b116%

The facility is a low security prison. The authorities have established temporary barracks to separate the sick.

So far, 644 inmates have tested positive, the second largest amount of federal prison in the country. Fifteen staff members have tested positive, that is also the second. Six inmates have died.

Harris told Ponce that he thought they were unprepared for the outbreak and said the warden should push to release low-security inmates to their home, including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, something that Vasquez says he wants for his brother.

"I contacted the public defender and he is working on that to see if my brother would qualify for home confinement or compassionate release," he said.

Authorities say more than 2,000 prisoners across the country have been released to their home by COVID-19, but they will not say how many from Terminal Island.

Elected officials have been critical, saying more must be taken to stop the spread of the virus.