Facing the county shutdown, Tesla takes workers back to the Fremont factory – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (KPIX) – One of the Bay Area's top companies is doing everything possible to get its workers back to work. The only problem? The call to return to work runs counter to current county health orders.

In an email sent Thursday night, Elon Musk called 30 percent of the Tesla Fremont factory workforce to the plant to begin manufacturing cars, saying Governor Gavin Newsom's order allowed it.

The problem? The governor said local orders, such as those for Bay Area counties that push the shutdown through May 31, may replace the state order.

"Based on the conditions on the ground … I want to thank the local health directors in the Bay Area for doing what they think is right for their communities," Newsom said at a press conference on Friday.

That was backed by the Alameda County public health department, which issued this statement, saying the electric car maker is in default.

"Tesla has been informed that they do not meet those criteria and should not reopen. We welcome Tesla's proactive work on a reopening plan so that once they meet the reopening criteria they can do so in a way that protects their employees and the community at large, "Neetu Balram said in a statement.

The Tesla plant had to be closed at the beginning of the order to stay at the Bay Area home. Musk considered it an "essential business,quot;, while health officials did not.

Silicon Valley watchers are not surprised that Musk's company has attempted to dodge the rules.

"He's a guy who flaunts authority (sic). He's done it his entire career. He's done it with his own board. This is Mr. Musk playing by the guy," said Russell Hancock, President and CEO of Joint Venture. Silicon Valley.