Facebook Watch Preps Remote Reality Series with Christina Milian – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Milian, who appears on the Netflix series Soundtrack and movie Falling Inn Love, is to star in a reality series produced remotely for Facebook Watch.

Kin is producing What happens at home with the actress and pop star. The series, which will launch on May 14, will delve into Milian's life under lockdown. You'll see him miss his favorite foods, struggling to maintain an exercise regimen and trying to keep his two young children entertained, while also learning to garden, experiment with TikTok, and finally go through his trash cans.

The series is being filmed remotely with Milian doing her own camera and tech setup and working with the producers to develop the series from home.

It is his last reality series, having starred and executed the hit E! Docu-series network Christina Milian appeared.

What Happens at Home is Kin's seventh original series for the following digital platform Jeannie Mai & # 39; s Your Trash, My Treasure, Adrienne Houghton & # 39; s Wear It Well, and Tia Mowry Quick Fix presents Comfort Kitchen.

Milian said: "I've already had a good time filming in my habitat. It's great to be able to show the ins and outs of all the cunning and fun things I like to do when I'm at home. Sometimes I'm good at things and sometimes I'm not, I think we can all relate. I love my family and I love being home and bonding, so this quarantine has been a good time to focus on what's important. "

Kin Wayne CEO Michael Wayne added: “Christina is incredibly talented and her content resonates deeply with Kin's core female audience. We are proud to have you joined the Kin family and excited to bring What happens at home to Facebook Watch. As we navigate unprecedented times, we hope that fans will enjoy our joyous, authentic and fun weekly look at Christina's life at home. "