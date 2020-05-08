Facebook bug broke Spotify, Venmo, TikTok and other iPhone apps

Users of numerous popular iPhone apps like Spotify, Venmo, Tinder, TikTok, DoorDash, and Pinterest experienced persistent app crashes as a result of a bug in the Facebook SDK this week. The crash reports started arriving around 6:30 p.m. ET yesterday, but the problem has already been resolved.

Not long after the issue arose, it was revealed to be caused by a change on the Facebook server side. "A new version of Facebook included a change that caused some users to crash in some applications that use the Facebook iOS SDK. We quickly identified the problem and resolved it. We apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge. .

The Facebook SDK is included in developer apps for a variety of reasons, from offering single sign-on using users' Facebook accounts to enabling sophisticated metrics for Facebook ads. The applications were trying to communicate with the Facebook servers and were blocked as a result. Crashes occurred even if users were not logged in to Facebook, had no Facebook-created apps installed, or were not using any Facebook-related features in the affected apps.

Many users are unaware that the Facebook SDK is embedded in most of their favorite apps and often collects data on them, or that apps like Spotify are logged on Facebook's servers. But widespread reports on this topic are exposing more users to that fact, and that has sparked some outrage on social media platforms.

The developers were also outraged. A GitHub thread is full of reports from developers whose apps and users were affected. "To stop the Facebook SDK blocks, some developers tried to comment on any code that calls Facebook," said Ben Sandofsky, developer of Halide. said On twitter. "Nothing worked."

The developers were frustrated that their attempts to solve the problem on their own were unsuccessful. The only solution available to them was to wait on Facebook.

This is not the first time that Facebook has caused problems in the iOS app ecosystem. For example, in early 2019, Apple temporarily revoked Facebook's developer certificate on the use of an application that stealthily collected data on the use of users' applications, including applications that were not created by Facebook, to help Facebook to gain a better understanding of its competitors and build competing applications and experiences.

"Move slower and break fewer things," user lucas-tl said in the GitHub thread, mocking the old Facebook motto of "move fast and break things."