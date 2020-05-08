Ex-police and son accused of shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

A former law enforcement officer and his son were eventually arrested and charged with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested before being admitted to the Glynn County Jail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in a press release Thursday night.

The arrest came just a day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they would investigate Ahmaud's murder.

"Our goal in every investigation is to search for the truth," GBI Director Vic Reynolds told reporters on Wednesday. "And that is exactly what we intend to do on this issue. I realize that emotions are running low in this community and are running low across the state, and the last thing anyone wants to do is extend our patience. Realize that this research must be done correctly and therefore I must ask for a little of your patience. "