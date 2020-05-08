Home Entertainment Ex-police and son accused of shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

Ex-police and son accused of shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
A former law enforcement officer and his son were eventually arrested and charged with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested before being admitted to the Glynn County Jail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced in a press release Thursday night.

