Euphoria makeup artist experiments on Instagram

Since the teen drama HBO Euphoria released last summer, fans have been recreating their ethereal and abstract makeup looks again and again. (AND again.) The distinctive aesthetics of the Gen Z series inspired full Halloween costumes, I even went to a Euphoria-themed birthday party! The brains behind the countless eye-catching experimental makeup looks is Doniella Davy, the woman who runs EuphoriaThe makeup department. (Davy also worked on the movies. Moonlight and If Beale Street could speak.)

In a interview with Vanity FairDavy talked about the makeup experimentation he's been doing since the covid-19 pandemic stopped production in season 2.. Anyone who follows Davy On Instagram You know that your feed is usually full of photos showing the makeup looks you've done on the Euphoria actors But since he was trapped inside, Davy was forced to use the only canvas available:his own face.

To create the above look for Vanity FairDavy wore something unusual materials:

"My husband received this reflective mylar material because he was making this sanitation box for our door," she says, a true sign of the times. It is a storage container, lined in mylar with ultraviolet light to disinfect incoming packages. Davy saw the possibility. In the season finale, Jules wears exaggerated metal eyelashes from sticker company Face Lace. For the makeup artist's quarantine version, she meticulously cut and pasted small fragments of mylar to frame one eye and then removed them to create a set of mirror images for the other. "It was a kind of painstakingly intense process that felt very appropriate for the random time periods that we may have these days," he explains.

As someone who has also spent a significant part of their time trapped inside experimenting with makeupI understand the appeal. Taking the time to create and execute an elaborate makeup look takes time, concentration, and a steady hand. Under normal circumstances, very few artists who are not makeup artists have the hours to devote to real experimentation, but when we are punished inside our houses indefinitely, who cares if you spend an extra half hour trying to make your liner perfectly symmetrical? And even for those of us who aren't bold enough to stick mylar shards onto our faces, there's plenty of artistic inspiration to be gleaned from the bold and bright makeup of Euphoria. I recommend trying some rhinestones, you will never go back.