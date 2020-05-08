Erica Mena teases a potential new pregnancy with this throwback photo

Erica Mena seems to miss her pregnant belly when she shared a beautiful photo on her social media account. Take a look at the beautiful photo below.

‘Don't be surprised that I get out of quarantine looking like this again 🥰 oh how I miss being pregnant! Photographer: @lolamelani ”, Erica captioned her post.

Even NeNe Leakes jumped in the comments to praise Erica's amazing photo.

Someone said: & # 39; You made a beautiful girl and the pregnancy look so good on you, so yes, please, more babies hahaha & # 39 ;, and another follower published this message: & # 39; Me, Other than me, she wants to have another baby, but it's the trauma of starting over "that affects me."

A commenter wrote: "It's crazy how we forgot how much we wanted not to be pregnant towards the end hahaha I did it 4 times and it was the same way hahaha,quot;.

Someone else posted this: & # 39; Beautiful but um … I hope we're not quarantined long enough for you to look like this & # 39; Maybe just long enough for "I'm full of water,quot;. I'm ready to go. & # 39;

A follower said this about Safaree's wife: "You guys are lovely preggers. I just tweeted this saying I'd love to see you guys have another 1😍 @iamerica_mena."

Another follower said: Eso That's a clue! I love Yall together and I wish them both much younger and much success in marriage! "

Someone else posted this message: ‘I think you forgot about the heartburn you talked about every day hahaha. This is absolutely beautiful, "and another follower said," After all, you are a mother and you are going to build your family tree, this starts with you. "

In other news, Erica's snapback has her fans and fans in awe. This is especially due to the fact that she did not receive any cosmetic interventions after her pregnancy, and got to where she is today, just thinking about exercising and dieting.



