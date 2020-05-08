Erica Dixon receives a beautiful surprise from her ex Lil Scrappy while celebrating the first birthday of her twin daughters, Eryss and Embrii

Erica Dixon recently visited social media, where she delighted fans with more than adorable photos of the beautiful birthday party she hosted for her twin babies: Eryss and Embrii.

the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star posted some photos where the cute girls wear matching outfits and eat cake in a beautifully decorated room.

Despite the closure, the images confirmed that with the help of older sister Emani Richarson, the babies had a wonderful time celebrating their birthday. Erica wrote two sweet messages for her babies.

In the first, she said, “The best things in my life are better with them. #girlmom @official_emanii @twinzonli ".

She wrote in another: "Happy birthday toonkies !!!! I am very honored to be your mother. I love you both very much @twinzonli 📸 @ official_emanii,quot;.

Emani wrote a sweet note for her little sisters: “Happy birthday to my little babies, I love you very much, boys. 💞💞 "

Lil Scrappy, who is married to Bambi Besnon and is expecting her second child with her, jumped into the comment section to say, "Happy birthday to your sister's mom. I pray that she is filled with the light of God and much happiness." .

Emani said to her dad, "Thank you very much, Daddy." Fans applaud the growth.

One person said, “That was very sweet. I am very proud of you, you also have beautiful children and congratulations on your new being, God bless you. @reallilscrappy #Grownup sh * t right here! Take notes, people! Not everyone always has to be crazy and mad at each other. God is so good, with him everything is possible. The change has already begun. You've come a long way, you don't know me, but I am one of your fans. And I am proud of you. Keep doing what you are doing. Bless "

Another commenter said: "They are adorable 💖😘💖😘 !!! … However, I would be very scared to have twins, especially when they are identical because I would be afraid of not being able to tell them apart ….. ️🤦 ‍♀️🤷 ‍♀️😒 … and I know mothers say, you know your baby … but how can you know when they are so small and they look exactly the same! "

This follower shared: "identical,quot; triplets "beautiful girls. Look at them❤️❤️ they seem to be in everything. At this point, you are torturing us all with these beautiful babies. You are going to have all of them pregnant."

A fourth sponsor revealed, "Big sister, 😍 if she wasn't pregnant yet, she'd be having the worst case of baby fever."

People are getting along now and fans love it.



