EXCLUSIVE: Eric Lange (Escape in Dannemora) is set to co-star alongside Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole in the AMC court drama series 61st Street, BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice, the night of) and executive producer Michael B. Jordan (David makes man) through its Outlier Society and AMC Studios.

61st Street follows Moses Johnson (Vance), a promising high school black athlete, who is dragged into Chicago's infamously corrupt criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a suspected gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm when police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a failed drug raid. Timely and provocative, 61st street it is against the systemic abuse that occurs in some of the most vulnerable communities in our country.

Lange will play Lt. Tardelli, a supervisor with the police department.

Moffat serves as showrunner and executive producer. Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo are executive producers for the Jordan Outlier Society, and Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios. AMC Studios is the studio.

Lange's upcoming projects include a recurring role in HBO's period drama Perry Mason. She has a lead role alongside Rosa Salazar in the Netflix Revenge and Terror series. New cherry flavor. He also has a lead role on Lionsgate. Antebellum opposite Janelle Monae. It is represented by the domain and talent of the trademark.