Enclosed on V-E Day, Europe celebrates the liberation of World War II

PARIS – There were no poignant handshakes with veterans. The military parades were canceled. Flower crowns were placed, but with an appropriate social distance.
European nations marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on the continent in new ways on Friday, with ceremonies and public events now on hiatus. Citizens were encouraged to honor the day, a national holiday in some places, at home. And while closeness may have marked earlier commemorations, distance, masks, and hand sanitizers played a big role in this year's celebrations.
Seventy-five years ago in Berlin, German military officers signed the surrender instrument, ending almost six years of conflict in Europe that saw hundreds of millions face occupation, forced displacement and persecution. Estimates vary, but at least 70 million people died worldwide in the war, which continued in Asia for a few more months, an overwhelming majority of them civilians. Among them were the six million Jews and millions of others systematically killed by the Nazi regime, many of them in concentration camps across Europe.
On May 8, 1945, tens of thousands of people filled the streets of Britain, France, and other victorious European countries. For others, in Poland, the Baltic States and the countries of Eastern Europe, the date marked the beginning of another period of domination, this time by the Soviet Union.
Places that once exploded with joy, such as the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris or Trafalgar Square in London, remained mostly empty on Friday. World War II veterans whom leaders thank every May 8 in emotional moments broadcast on national television were forced to stay home. The coronavirus pandemic has killed almost 120,000 people across Europe, mostly from previous generations.
In Britain, the national moment of remembrance included Royal Air Force Red Arrows planes flying over Buckingham Palace in London. People paused for a two-minute silence, and at home they were invited to stand and raise their glass in a toast as the BBC broadcast a speech by Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of War.
A speech by Queen Elizabeth II will air at 9 p.m., exactly 75 years after her father, George VI, addressed the nation at the same time. It will be the queen's second address since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, weeks after she he urged the British to unite, even when they were forced to keep their distance.
Among the heroes that Britain celebrated was 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who served in India and Burma during World War II, and who last month helped raise £ 30 million, or about $ 37 million, for the country's National Health Service.
In France, President Emmanuel Macron oversaw the commemorative ceremonies in Paris, without the crowds that usually gather to watch, and without the traditional French leader's walk on the Champs Elysees to review the troops.
The handful of participants, ministers, politicians, and military officials, remained visibly separate as the national anthem played under the Arc de Triomphe, where Macron deposited a flower wreath on the grave of the unknown soldier. After writing a few words of tribute, Mr. Macron disinfects his hands.
Macron was scheduled to attend a victory parade in Moscow on Saturday, but Russian authorities canceled the event. The French president also asked his fellow citizens to hang the national flag from their windows and balconies to celebrate while staying home.
In Germany, a full state ceremony was canceled, but Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier left a wreath in memory of victims of war and tyranny. "There is no end to remember," Steinmeier said at the Neue Wache memorial in Berlin. "There is no redemption from our history."
Berlin itself, for the first time, declared a holiday on May 8. Although Friday was a normal working day in the rest of the country, there has been an impulse to make the day a national holiday. This year Esther Béjarano, a survivor of a concentration camp and director of the International Committee of Auschwitz, a group of survivors, wrote an open letter to Mr. Steinmeier and Mrs. Merkel pressing that case.
A May 8 holiday would be "an opportunity to reflect on humanity's great hopes: freedom, equality, brotherhood, and brotherhood," he wrote. Online, His petition has gathered more than 100,000 signatures.
The day has also taken on new meaning as the continent faces the coronavirus crisis. On the ruins of Europe's bloodiest modern conflict lay the foundations of the European Union, which now faces its worst recession
Many saw parallels between the two eras as Europe prepares for the prospect of deep turmoil.
Nicholas Soames, Churchill's grandson and former British lawmaker, said the coronavirus could have brought generations and families together for the first time since World War II. "I think it is an additional shock in the 75th anniversary year, that we should find ourselves united by a terrible threat," he said of the pandemic, in a conversation with the British ambassador to FranceEdward Llewellyn.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized for weeks after contracting the virus, said the country was now engaged in a fight that "demanded the same spirit of national effort."
"We cannot celebrate the parades and street celebrations that we enjoyed in the past, but all of us who were born since 1945 are well aware that we owe everything we value most to the generation that won World War II," he said.
But when leaders celebrated those who saved Europe 75 years ago, historians said that in those times of uncertainty, they, too, would be judged on their response to the current pandemic.
"We could forgive the frequent and selfish war language of our leaders and their invocation of Churchill in 1940 if only accompanied by some of that spirit of war that re-established and expanded the limits of the possible," said the Canadian historian and the University of Oxford. Professor Margaret MacMillan wrote.
At the crown laying ceremony in Berlin, Steinmeier called for greater unity across the European Union, arguing that the spirit of solidarity that helped defeat Nazi Germany was now necessary to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In recent days, various political figures across Europe have warned that the union would not survive the challenges posed by the coronavirus if member countries did not tackle it together.
"For us Germans, 'never again' means 'never again alone,'" Steinmeier said at the ceremony. "If we don't keep Europe together, even during and after this pandemic, then we won't live until May 8."
Aurelien Breeden contributed reports from Paris and Christopher Schuetze from Berlin.
