Enclosed on V-E Day, Europe celebrates the liberation of World War II

Many saw parallels between the two eras as Europe prepares for the prospect of deep turmoil.

Nicholas Soames, Churchill's grandson and former British lawmaker, said the coronavirus could have brought generations and families together for the first time since World War II. "I think it is an additional shock in the 75th anniversary year, that we should find ourselves united by a terrible threat," he said of the pandemic, in a conversation with the British ambassador to FranceEdward Llewellyn.