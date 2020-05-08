Elon Musk talks about selling all his possessions in the Joe Rogan experience

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk returned to Joe Rogan's experience Podcast This Week Not only did he reveal that his girlfriend Grimes was responsible for the name of their newborn son, X Æ A-12, but Musk also spoke about people's perception of billionaires and his recent statement that he is selling almost all your possessions.

Musk said that in recent years, the term billionaire has become a pejorative term and people perceive him and other billionaires negatively, something that makes no sense to Musk in most cases.

He explained that there is a difference between people who get rich when starting a business, be creative and innovative and build things, and those who accumulate their wealth through "investing in companies or moving money in the stock market."

For example, Musk mentioned famous investor Warren Buffett and said he was not his "biggest fan." However, it makes a large capital allocation, which is the distribution of financial resources for a company's long-term growth. Musk says Buffett reads a lot of annual reports and accounting, which is "pretty boring," and his job as an investor is to try to find out if "Coca-Cola or Pepsi deserve more capital."

Jobs like that are important, Musk says, but he believes there is an over-allocation of talent in finance and law in the United States. Basically, there are too many smart people in those professions. He explained that this was both a compliment and a criticism, and that we should have fewer people in law and finance and "more people doing things."

"If you organize people in a better way, to produce products and services that are better than what existed before and have some ownership in that company, that essentially gives you the right to allocate more capital," Musk explained.

I am selling almost all physical possessions. You will not own any house. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Over the years, Musk said there has been a shift from manufacturing being a highly valued job, to one that is "undervalued." And he called for making an automobile an "honest life."

During the candid two-hour discussion, Elon Musk also spoke about his recent tweet where he revealed that he was selling almost all of his possessions.

“I have many houses, but I don't spend much time in most of them. That doesn't seem like a good use of assets. Someone could probably be enjoying those houses and taking advantage of them better than me, ”said Musk.

You can watch Joe Rogan's full interview with Elon Musk in the video above.



