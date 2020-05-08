El Monte approves cash assistance of up to $ 1,200 for tenants affected by coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf3d35bfc2830fce87194518ecdc57ec214%

– El Monte tenants can now apply for up to $ 1,200 in cash assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mayor and City of El Monte City Council this week approved cash assistance of up to $ 1,200 for qualified tenants.

"There are many people who are suffering in our city who do not have the resources to pay the rent," Mayor Andre Quintero said in a statement.

To qualify, residents must be within the Los Angeles County 50% income limit and be able to demonstrate that they were financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents can go to the virtual town hall of El Monte to request cash assistance. Anyone without Internet access can come to El Monte City Hall, 11333 Valley Blvd., pick up an application, and return the completed form to a designated mailbox.