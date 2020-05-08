EE study USA Says hydroxychloroquine doesn't help coronavirus patients – BGR

A new study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine did not help coronavirus patients.

The study included almost 1,400 patients and concluded that the antimalarial drug was not effective against the virus.

This was an observational study, meaning that the researchers did not monitor the actual therapy of the patients and did not compare hydroxychloroquine with a placebo.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Considered one of the most promising drugs in the fight against COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine is receiving increased resistance based on data indicating that the antimalarial drug is not useful against the new coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine received a lot of coverage in March for a variety of reasons. Anecdotal evidence showed that some patients with COVID-19 recovered after receiving the medication. But one person died ingesting a substance that sounded like the drug, and others were poisoned with similar sounding products.

%MINIFYHTMLb3a81b25c40369b11de6edb31214ce2617%

The studies that followed indicated that the drug can have serious adverse heart effects that can be fatal, leading researchers in Brazil and France to suspend their studies. The results of the largest hydroxychloroquine study to date come from US-funded research. USA, E indicate that the drug is not useful in COVID-19 therapy.

Researchers from New York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City conducted the study, which was funded by the National Institutes of Health. The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (via CNBC), are not good for hydroxychloroquine advocates.

Nearly 60% of the 1,376 coronavirus patients who were included in the study received the drug within 48 hours. The researchers found that these patients were more seriously ill than those who did not receive hydroxychloroquine. However, this was an observational study, which means that the doctors only analyzed the evolution of these cases as they were treated in the hospital, without administering the actual therapies of the patients. A randomized clinical trial is needed to offer definitive proof of whether hydroxychloroquine can help COVID-19 patients.

%MINIFYHTMLb3a81b25c40369b11de6edb31214ce2618%

A few weeks ago, the FDA warned consumers about the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of hospitals. Before that, the CDC changed the hydroxychloroquine guidelines they provided on their website to include the anecdotal dose used by some doctors to treat patients with COVID-19.

CNBC He says the New York State Department of Health, in association with the University of Albany, is conducting a second observational study that will try to determine the drug's potential effectiveness. The researchers will examine the medical records of COVID-19 patients who died or recovered and will analyze the medications that were prescribed.

While we wait for a more definitive answer on hydroxychloroquine, such as the remdesivir study from a few days ago, some doctors in the USA. USA And other countries may still use the drug to treat patients with coronavirus. But patients suffering from lupus and rheumatoid arthritis really need hydroxychloroquine, so you should avoid buying it from pharmacies. Call a doctor if you think you have been infected to determine the best course of action.

Image source: MURTAJA LATEEF / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock