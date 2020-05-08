Edmunds: How to Manage Your Lease During the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the way we live and do business in this country. Take, for example, the act of rescinding the lease of a vehicle.

Edmunds analysts had anticipated that more than a million leased vehicles would return to car dealers this quarter. But because of the countless shelter orders in place, many people will face the question of how to safely handle the return of the lease on their vehicle or whether they can return it.

Traditionally, tenants have to choose between a) handing over their leasing vehicle and leasing or buying a new vehicle or b) extending their existing lease for a fixed term or month to month.

Edmunds experts contacted several of the automakers' top financial arms to see what options they are providing to help people whose leases will end soon. This is what they learned and what you need to know to close your lease in the coming months.

CHECK WITH YOUR LEASING COMPANY

The best place to start is to search the finance website of your car manufacturer and enter "COVID-19,quot; to bring up the relevant page with the latest information. However, in many cases, companies like Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Ford, Lexus, and Toyota want leasing customers to contact them directly by phone to discuss their options.

Calls are likely to take longer than normal because many customers have similar concerns, and companies likely run less-staffed call centers as part of physical distance recommendations. Keep this in mind and be patient with the call center employees who are trying to help.

NEXT STEPS IF YOU CHOOSE TO DELIVER YOUR LEASE

If there are dealerships open in your area and you are comfortable doing so, you can drop off your rental vehicle there as usual. Just be sure to wear a mask and follow the physical distance guidelines. But if you prefer not to go out, or the dealerships are closed in your area, ask your leasing company or dealer if they offer home lease vehicle pickups. If a pickup is not an option, you may need to opt for a lease extension.

Some companies, such as Mazda, are explicitly offering to pick up your home with the caveat that you will then be billed for the costs assessed in the post-lease inspection process. These inspections would normally be done before you deliver a vehicle. If you have driven your vehicle beyond the allotted miles or have received some dents or dents, know that you will be billed at some point. If you plan to re-lease from the same automaker, we suggest that you request that these rates be reduced or waived as part of your negotiation on the new car.

LEASE EXTENSIONS

Opting for a lease extension means you will continue your monthly payment for an agreed term. Be sure to check how much additional mileage you are allowed during the additional months. In many cases, you will be given a prorated amount. For example, if your contract is capped at 12,000 miles per year, you will be awarded an additional 1,000 miles for each month the lease is extended. Most people don't drive much these days, so the chances of you going over the allowance are significantly reduced.

Various car leasing companies such as Chase Auto (serving Aston Martin, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, and Subaru), General Motors, and Nissan will automatically extend customer leases if they have not heard from you at the end of their lease. . Extension periods can range from one month for General Motors to six months for Chase Auto.

You will need to ensure that your landlord offers this service and make the necessary arrangements, including paying on time. Check your mailbox for a formal letter or go to your financial company's COVID-19 website for more information.

Lease extensions are also possible with brands that offer "custom solutions," but you will need to check with your automaker to determine how much time you will be given.

Please note that if you choose to extend your lease, you will likely have to pay another year of vehicle registration, even if the extension is only for one month. This shouldn't be a deciding factor, but be sure to include that cost in your calculations and check with your state Department of Motor Vehicles for exact rates.

Finally, if you had plans to purchase your vehicle at the end of the lease but still want to take advantage of a lease extension, know that the purchase price will often be lowered and re-evaluated when the time comes.

EDMUNDS SAYS: The safest thing for you right now is to get a lease extension and wait a bit, but be sure to read the fine print and learn about the other costs you might be responsible for.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the Edmunds automotive website. Ronald Montoya is a senior editor for consumer advice at Edmunds. Twitter: @ ronald_montoya8.

