East Bay Woman creates a service project for children seeking to contribute to society – Up News Info San Francisco

MORAGA (KPIX 5) – An East Bay woman is helping children feel good by finding ways to do good deeds for people in need.

In 2016, Tanuka Gordon started a nonprofit called Mindful Littles, which teaches children in kindergarten through eighth grade empathy and kindness through what she calls "mindful volunteering."

Gordon started the program after trying to find meaningful ways for his own daughters to volunteer for service projects.

Livia Segall remembers traveling with other Orinda students to young survivors of the Ponderosa fire in Butte County. The students brought peace kits that they made. They were gifts of healing, such as eye pillows, breathing friends, and comforting words to manage stress.

Segall described the group's mission: "Give gratitude to others and help them if they have had a difficult time."

Gordon said the program asks children volunteer questions to encourage empathy, such as "How would you feel if you didn't have a home?"

"The critical part is the mindfulness part, so you become self-aware, you can pause and really feel compassion," Gordon explained.

Mindful Littles has led more than 100 service projects, from handing out peace kits and school bags to meals for the hungry.

Most of the time, the group is hired to work in schools, churches, and other community groups. But during the pandemic, Gordon offers educational resources and ideas for free on the group's website.

Youth leaders like Livia and her twin sister Nina are happy to share the lessons they learned through Gordon and Mindful Littles.

"She inspires people to take action, to be compassionate and kind," said Nina Segall.

And Gordon sets the tone for everyone, said Mindful Littles facilitator Travis Groft.

"She is very, very loving and open," Groft said. "She is very contagious with that energy."

So, to teach children to serve with kindness and compassion through Mindful Littles, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Tanuka Gordon.