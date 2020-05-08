Earth spacecraft documentary: a biosphere participant speaks

Image: Neon

Botanist Linda Leigh was among the eight specialists who spent two years in effective quarantine as part of the famous early Biosphere 2 experiment ’90s. The highly publicized experiment sought whether life could prosper in a closed system. The so-called "bispherics" had access to several biomes within the three most acre structure, although interpersonal conflict and a roach infestation made the environment less idyllic. When external objects were inserted after the experiment was running and oxygen was pumped into In the structure, the media declared that Biosphere 2 was a failure.

And yet, almost 30 years later, Leigh rhapsodizes her experience. He does this in Matt Wolf's new documentary on Biosphere 2, Earth spaceship, and did it last week to Up News Info on the phone. Leigh lives in Arizona, about 10 miles from Biosphere 2, which is now owned by the University of Arizona. His work today involves community gardens and food security. problems, and she says her life hasn't changed much in the running "apart from wondering who the people are when I see them wearing a mask."

Leigh told me about her experience within Biosphere 2, her thoughts on Wolf's documentary, and the similarities and differences in her experience at the time and the worldwide blockades currently underway. Below is an edited and condensed transcript of our conversation.

JEZEBEL: The Biosphere 2 experiment started almost 30 years ago and you're still talking about it. Were the two years you spent there as monumental to your life as your continuing discussion suggests?

Increase confidence in beauty and save $ 5 on your first GlossyBox

LINDA LEIGH: Yes. It wasn't just two years for me. It was six years of working with many specialists to discover how to build a world. Those six years were as exciting and exciting as living inside for two years, believe it or not. I also worked in the Biosphere after two years. I made a dissertation on some of the work we had done within the Biosphere. So for me It has been 15 or 20 years of work, which is a quarter of my life, stretching it. It doesn't surprise me that he's still talking about it because it's been an important part of my life.

What do you think of the documentary?

I love the documentary. I was speechless when I first saw it at Sundance. The initial part, which takes place in the ’60s and ’I wasn't involved in the 70s, so I learned a lot about the background and it all made perfect sense. He portrayed many of the ideas in the Biosphere really well.

Do you feel vindicated by the documentary?

There are still people who are negative about (the experiment), and that's fine. Is there something in eart in which everyone agrees? The biosphere is just something else. It is important to have people on both sides, but it is important that they talk to each other. I think what Matt (Wolf) and (producer Stacey Reiss) did was show dialogue from people who didn't really see it for what it was and people who came up with the idea for it to be a scientific project.

Is there anything on earth that everyone agrees on? The biosphere is just something else.

When you were there, did you have access to media coverage? Did you know what people were saying about the experiment?

Yes we were. There were many people abroad who were helping to administer the Biosphere, (and they) presented newspaper articles and read them to us or showed them to us, or called us and said: "There is more bad news from the media." You know, we just had to keep going. One of our advertising consultants told us that, "You should weigh your press reviews instead of reading them because even negativity makes people think about it."

When the film was being put together, nobody had the feeling that the country would be closed. I know that your day to day has not changed much, but do you have any sense of deja vu?

You know, it's kind of interesting. People think it's similar, and there are similarities that we couldn't leave the Biosphere, but you're talking about a couple of acres of a very beautiful ecological system inside that we were in charge of and could work with. I hear many people say that they get bored of staying at home, but being inside the Biosphere was never boring. We did not have the social networks and the interaction that we have now. There was a very small amount of pre-email stuff and things called bulletin boards. But people would approach the glass and we would touch our hands through the glass. I guess in a sense, not being able to touch or hug people was the same. But really, if you look at the images of the Biosphere, it is something very big that is seen through the very high prairie. It is a different thing.

I hear many people say that they get bored of staying at home, but being inside the Biosphere was never boring.

On the other hand, losing certain things, certain cultural things was an important part of our experience. I like going to cafes with friends, so what we did inside Biosphere 2 was create our own cafes. You may miss going to a theatrical production. Well, we did theater with people in the electronic cafe. in Santa Monica there and back. All we had was this technology called a videophone, which shot a single image over the phone using fax technology. We sent a photo of us playing music inside the Biosphere to the musicians of Santa Monica and they would do the same to us. It is something similar to what people do now when they play music with each other, but it was much slower.

Have you ever experienced cabin fever or regretted signing up to stay locked up for two years?

I never had a cabin fever. He just loved that world very much. One thing that isn't really cabin fever — maybe a little — is that I like to hike and you really can't walk far in one direction within the biosphere. You could go around in circles, but that was it. I never felt like I had a problem with the running of the bulls. I never felt confined. It is a great space. In fact, it is a larger space than most people occupy day–to-day.

Did the experience change you?

Yes, being inside the Biosphere changed me in several ways. One is that there were difficult times there for various reasons. If I look back, I see myself in a pretty negative light. Sometimes it had to be quite unpleasant and I didn't like that person. In hindsight, I can see who that person was and see the challenges I have in my own personality. It became much more obvious with seven other people. Another thing is communication and the importance of being able to communicate with the people you work with, the people you love, the people you are surrounded with. We did not do very well, even though we continued working together until the end of the two years, our communication was not very good. That made a big change. I think the way I see life systems now is really different. When I look at a tree, I don't think "tree"-I think oxygen. I think of carbon dioxide. There is a palpable change in thinking about how plants work in life.

I miss him. I miss the life of being completely responsible for everything around me and knowing what is going on. Knowing that if I dig a sweet potato, I will get a cloud of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. What does that mean? It means that many other things will happen. I really miss that way of thinking. I miss that lifestyle.

Image: Neon

You said that your experience differed considerably from what people are experiencing now, but nonetheless, after going through your own self-imposed blockade, do you have any advice for those who are going through that now?

One thing that can help is keeping a journal. Keep writing down what you feel and what is happening. People in the city, in the apartments, probably have less contact with other people, so they cannot tell people what is going through their heads. and what is going on in their lives. Document what is happening. That helps a lot. He carries out many outreach activities with other people, not only listening to music, but also active outreach: talking from one side to the other. Those are two really important things. Also, exercise. I think there may be people who are not exercising much right now. You can walk on the spot, march on the spot, run on the spot. Those kinds of things will keep you in a more positive mindset. We know that exercise makes a big difference in possible depression, etc.

The movie didn't really go into romance or sexual contact occurred in the Biosphere.

Well, (it didn't) for me, but I really can't speak for everyone else. There were two couples within the Biosphere, but what happens behind closed doors is their history.

Do you keep in touch with them?

We had a meeting last November, right here in Oracle, Arizona. I haven't spoken to some of the other Biosferians since we actually left since 1993. There were some not-so-good feelings between us when we left. But all of that faded and it was wonderful to see everyone. I have a little contact with almost everyone. And I have a lot of respect for what everyone in the world does now and for what we did at that time.

When you look back, what do you think are the best lessons to draw from the experiment?

No matter what we think is happening in the environment (we put a certain amount of plants and animals, etc.), it is not going to end with what you think will end. When we do ecosystem restorations, even if we place identical plants, we are not going to end up with what we want. In my own field, which is systems ecology, we learned that systems will become systems even though I put them together piece by piece, but in the end it will be a surprise to know what that system is.

Looking at the climate change mindset, it seemed that in early ’90, we take advantage of an opportunity to really solve our future. I wonder if you agree.

There is a reason for hope, as Jane Goodall says. We have to do it so that hope is not just a placeholder for action. "Hope" says, "I hope someone else does." If we have hope for the future, we must do something about it, because it will not happen without us. I mean, a world will happen without us, but it might not be the kind of world we want to live in. This is what I was saying about systems organization. You can wait as long as you want, but unless you act, hope won't take us very far.

Earth spaceship Comes to Drive-In, "Emerging Screenings of City Escapes (Accessible Safely for Quarantined City Residents)," and digital media today, May 8.