Earl Thomas's wife gives him a diamond chain a day after allegedly holding him at gunpoint

Phew! What about toxicity here? Roommates, we hope you had that tea between Baltimore safety Raven, Earl Thomas and his wife Nina. Where he allegedly held him at gunpoint after he allegedly caught him in an adulterous act. In court documents, the Austin Police Department responded to a call for a domestic dispute. In the report, police said: "We observed that a black woman wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black man, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a gun in hand. " hand around a vehicle. "

Interestingly, Earl Thomas celebrated his birthday today and showed a special gift he received from his wife. A diamond pendant! He accessed his instagram page to show what he had and also to thank his wife. See his post below:

Although his wife, Nina, has not publicly said anything about the recent situation or the gift. Clearly, they are on good enough terms that she could give her such a luxurious gift for her birthday. Roommates, if you were in that situation, are you giving your mansss a new diamond chain? Let us know!

