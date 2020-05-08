Dwyane Wade Delivers 1,000 Pizzas to Frontline Coronavirus Workers

WENN

The retired NBA player has sent a thousand free pizzas to key workers during the ongoing coronavirus blockade at police stations and the local hospital in Miami.

Up News Info –

Dwyane Wade has been supporting frontline workers in Florida by distributing more than 1,000 free pizzas.

%MINIFYHTML7bcff160ab33743cc4900e5c8bd036c015%

According to the gossip column on page six of the New York Post, the former star of the NBA (National Basketball Association), star of the actress. Gabrielle Union partnered with Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat to support key workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML7bcff160ab33743cc4900e5c8bd036c016%

In partnership with 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, the two fed meals to two Miami-Dade County police stations, where officers are working to ensure that people adhere to the closure measures in a bid to curb the spread of Covid. -19.

They also delivered more than 200 pizzas to front-line workers at the local Baptist Hospital.

The star is currently isolating herself with her family and Gabrielle told the host of the chat show Jimmy Kimmel Earlier this week, to cope with the lack of sports broadcast during the pandemic, Dwyane has turned to watching his past basketball games since his 16-year career.

"The Last Dance, old games, their games, like I don't know how they end," he joked, explaining how the couple was taking up their time. "I started to watch it and I didn't know how it ended. And he missed these two free throws at the end of the game and like he didn't want to talk to him for the rest of the night."