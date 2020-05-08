Dwayne Johnson Treats Retired Teacher To Touch A Video Message

Instagram

In addition to his video of thanks, the star of & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; He also gifts Carol Propst, an English teacher at a high school in Virginia, with bottles of her brand of tequila, Teremana Tequila.

Dwayne Johnson a.k.a. The rock gave a retired teacher and superfan the best farewell with a surprise video message and a gift.

The "Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs and Shaw"The action star was contacted on social media by friends of Carol Propst, an English teacher at a high school in Virginia, who is leaving her profession after 39 years.

Johnson responded to her requests by turning to social media on Thursday, May 7 to show a gift package and appear in a heartwarming video message, praising her for her dedication to helping others.

"Hello Carol, Dwayne Johnson here. I wanted to take a moment to congratulate you," Johnson said in the video on Twitter. "Congratulations Carol on your retirement from Virginia high school after 39 incredible and incredible years. Wow!"

"Carol. Congratulations! I am very happy for you and I am very proud of you," he continued. "And since this is Teacher Appreciation Week, on behalf of all parents, Carol, I say thank you. Thank you and thank you to all your fellow teachers for your wisdom, your love, your care, your discipline. I needed a lot if you were my teacher. "

In his gift package, the actor included bottles of his tequila brand, Teremana Tequila, and joked that the two will "share a drink together" one day.

Propst also visited the site to express his gratitude and share a video his friend took of his reaction to the touching gesture.

"Today I received the last retirement farewell: a personalized message from Dwayne @TheRock Johnson! Thank you to all my dear students and colleagues. BVPS, YOU ROCK! #Propstrocks," Propst tweeted.

Carol Propst thanked The Rock for the video.

The reaction was shocking to Johnson, who replied, "Awww, I love seeing this. His reaction is just beautiful. Things like this are the best part of fame."