Drinking problem creates marriage problems – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am 63 years old and my husband (six years old) is 67 years old. Drink every night. Most nights he drinks until he stumbles and can't remember what he says or does.

He says he doesn't remember his actions because he was so tired, not because he was so drunk.

In recent years he has become so negative and grumpy at night that it is really hard to ignore and it affects me emotionally and physically.

He refuses to admit that he has a problem, let alone seek help.

I don't know how to stay focused on myself and stay healthy and happy in my own life, despite the decisions he's making for his life.

Divorce right now seems very difficult due to virus and stock market losses, and the large losses resulting from our retirement funds.

Is there anything I can do to work and stay happy, despite my home environment?

– Worried

Dear Concerned: I regret that you are trapped with a spouse who is under the control of alcohol and in a state of denial regarding the impact that their alcohol consumption has on both of them. Obviously, if you are drinking to the point of intoxication every night, you have a higher risk of accidents and falls, in addition to the cost that your alcohol consumption is causing to your marriage, and I suppose other relationships.

You should do everything possible to stay away from him when he is drinking. Retreat to another room with some reading, crafts, or entertainment. Connect with friends and family. Don't get involved with him when he's drunk.

Since he seems to forget what he has said and done, he is conveniently absent from acknowledging and accepting the consequences of his actions.

Detachment is the art of letting go with love. Detachment will help you cope.

Read "Let Go Now: Embrace Detachment as a Path to Freedom,quot; by Karen Casey (2019, Conari Press). This is a book of meditations, lessons and anecdotes, (mainly with a Christian focus), that could help you reflect on the changes you can make, in your own life, to disconnect from your husband's drink.

The wisdom to which I have often returned in my own life is delivered by the Buddhist nun Pema Chodron, in her practices, wise (and fun) detachment lectures: "Don't bite the hook: find freedom from anger, resentment and other destructive elements Emotions ”(2007, Shambhala).

Al-Anon is the 12-step change agent for countless concerned "friends and family,quot; of alcoholics. During the pandemic, the organization organizes "electronic meetings,quot; to replace physical meetings. Check al-anon.org.

I hope you notice that all of this information is addressed to YOU.

Clarity about your position in your own life will help you discern what to do next.

Dear Amy: My husband and I are expecting our first son, a daughter. We are on the moon and we have started planning baby names. Right now, my heart and soul are caught up in the classic and beautiful name "Juliette,quot;.

I have a deceased aunt named Julie, who has left two daughters. We are not very close, but we do catch up occasionally. I am sure that some family could assume that the name of Juliette would be in honor of my aunt Julie, but to tell the truth, I really love that name and I see them as different names (although my future daughter could choose to go with Julie if she wanted ).

I would feel terrible if this hurt my cousins ​​in any way or made them feel that they would not be able to name their future future daughters as Julie, but I could be hard-pressed if I ask their permission and they say no.

Of course, I'm open to other names, but I was wondering if you could have any advice on this.

– Excited mom

Dear excited: Juliette and Julie are different names (as much as Amelie and Amy are). And yes, I agree that it is a lovely name.

I think the kindest way to frame this is to say, “We love the French name Juliette. An advantage is that it will always remind us of Aunt Julie.

Dear Amy: Curb Appeal wondered how to deal with neighbors who let their dogs poop on their lawn.

I can't believe you suggested fencing. Why should the owner pay the price (and get in trouble) to protect his own property?

– Deranged

Dear upset: Honestly, this solution seemed easier than constant vigilance and / or anger.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)