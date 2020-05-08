Drinking problem creates marriage problems – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am 63 years old and my husband (six years old) is 67 years old. Drink every night. Most nights he drinks until he stumbles and can't remember what he says or does.

He says he doesn't remember his actions because he was so tired, not because he was so drunk.

In recent years he has become so negative and grumpy at night that it is really hard to ignore and it affects me emotionally and physically.

He refuses to admit that he has a problem, let alone seek help.

I don't know how to stay focused on myself and stay healthy and happy in my own life, despite the decisions he's making for his life.

Divorce right now seems very difficult due to virus and stock market losses, and the large losses resulting from our retirement funds.

Is there anything I can do to work and stay happy, despite my home environment?

– Worried

Dear Concerned: I regret that you are trapped with a spouse who is under the control of alcohol and in a state of denial regarding the impact that their alcohol consumption has on both of them. Obviously, if you are drinking to the point of intoxication every night, you have a higher risk of accidents and falls, in addition to the cost that your alcohol consumption is causing to your marriage, and I suppose other relationships.

You should do everything possible to stay away from him when he is drinking. Retreat to another room with some reading, crafts, or entertainment. Connect with friends and family. Don't get involved with him when he's drunk.

Since he seems to forget what he has said and done, he is conveniently absent from acknowledging and accepting the consequences of his actions.

