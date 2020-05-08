Dramas ‘The Equalizer’ and ‘Clarice’, Chuck Lorre Comedy ‘B Positive’ collected in the series by CBS – Up News Info

CBS has collected three new series for the upcoming season: The Equalizer reboot starring Queen Latifah, Silence of inocents continuation Clarice starring Rebecca Breeds; and multi-camera comedy Chuck Lorre-Marco Pennette B positive headed by Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. The dramas have received direct requests to the series, while B positive He was the only broadcast pilot completed this season, which was decimated by the Hollywood production shutdown related to the coronavirus. As part of the pickups, Chris Noth has joined the cast of The Equalizer.

With the television industry constantly changing, CBS has been the most proactive with decisions about pilots, recently airing drama Attorney Lincoln, who had a serial production engagement, from A + E Studios and CBS TV Studios, and comedy Funny, from Warner Bros. TV. I heard that no other CBS pilot has been killed at this time. I heard the idea is that some are hoping to film some off-cycle, while others, mostly dramas, may be released next season.

It will all depend on when Hollywood production can safely resume. That, in turn, will determine when the 2020-21 season will start (it may be delayed if there isn't enough original content by the end of September) and how long the season will last.

The new picks in the CBS series are not surprising, as all three titles have had a good following in recent weeks. The one produced by WBTV B positive It had been considered a padlock since mid-March when the finished pilot was well received by the brass net. In April, the comedy was already making serial production hires.

On the drama side, with no pilots to watch and test, the network was expected to go for pre-sold titles and big names, which is the case for both. The Equalizer, from Universal TV and CBS TV Studios, and Clarice from CBS Studios. As Up News Info reported in March, following Hollywood's unprecedented shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all broadcast networks ordered a backup script for each of its pilots. A couple of comedies reportedly rejected the order on CBS, but the dramas produced additional scripts. Clarify too I had a mini room ready to tell stories for the pilot.

The new pickups in the series come when ViacomCBS announced a two-day virtual teaser for advertisers this week. CBS will present on May 19 and plans to present "the fall lineup." Also this week, CBS renewed 18 series for 2020-21 including most of its drama lineup and a trio of comedies. The network is bringing a total of 23 shows, scripts, reality, and news magazines.

Here are descriptions of the freshly picked up series from CBS.

CLARICE, from acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds ("Pretty Little Liars") in the title role, delves deep into the untold personal story of the brilliant and vulnerable FBI agent Clarice Starling when she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs". They also star Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Aaron Baiers is co-executive producer.

THE EQUALIZER is a reinvention of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah ("Chicago", "Bessie") as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her vast abilities to help those who do not they have nowhere to go. Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original television series "Equalizer" that aired on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot director) are executive producers of Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, i / a / w CBS Television Studios.

B POSITIVE is by award-winning executive producer, writer, and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, and stars Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") and Annaleigh Ashford ("Masters of Sex"). The comedy is about a therapist and a recently divorced father who finds himself searching for a kidney donor when he meets a woman from his past who volunteers. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change their lives. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Kamryn Kunody also star. Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette are executive producers on Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. James Burrows directed the pilot.