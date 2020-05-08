Drake jokingly corrects article he says helped Kehlani name his album

Not long before Kehlani's record fell, It was good until it wasn't, various media reported that she actually spoke to Drake before releasing him.

Kehlani reportedly decided to ask Drake for advice on how to name the registry, considering the Toronto native has a knack for catchy titles, including If you're reading this … it's too late, among others. Following the album's release, Kehlani has been praised in his respective community.

Until now, fans of the singer and songwriter have been claiming that it is easily one of her best projects. Her progress as an artist has been acclaimed by fans, critics, and her contemporaries as well. Also, Toronto native Drake yelled at Kehlani.

He posted a headline in his Instagram story that claimed he played a crucial role in the album title. The rapper said in ‘Gram that the title of the article should be,quot; Kehlani drops a soundtrack to life, "rather than suggesting that he played a role in it. One of Drake's producers Boi1da also helped Kehlani with her new project.

Drake has never stopped making headlines, however in recent news, his son has been the subject of much more. During an appearance on Young Money Radio, Drake explained what it was like to be a parent for the first time in addition to new music.

As previously reported, Drake tried to keep his personal life a secret as people began to speculate that he had a baby. However, their son, Adonis, was finally revealed by Drake and his little mom, Sophie Brussaux.

Rapper fans will remember when Drake revealed a photo of his toddler boy on his IG on March 30. Drake stated that "it was great,quot; for him to do it. According to the More life star, it felt like he was sharing something he loved with the world.

Drake went on to say in the interview that he woke up one morning and decided it was something he wanted to do. He wants to go places with his son.



