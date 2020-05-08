Donald Trump & # 39; annoying & # 39; after her personal valet tests were positive for the coronavirus

WENN

A positive valet diagnosis arouses fear of the spread of COVID-19 in the West Wing, but the White House says President and Vice President Mike Pence "have since tested negative for the virus."

One of Donald trumpThe company's personal valets have tested positive for coronavirus. The White House confirmed Thursday, May 7, that the staff member, who is a member of an elite military unit dedicated to serving meals and attending to the President's personal needs, has contracted the virus.

According to CNN, the president was upset when he was informed on Wednesday about the positive diagnosis of the valet. The 73-year-old patient, who is believed to have had close or prolonged contact with the assistant before the disease was diagnosed, has been retested for COVID-19.

"I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman," Trump said when asked about the valet. He added: "Know who he is, good person, but I have had very little contact, Mike has had very little contact with him. Mike did the test, and I was tested, we were both tested."

The White House has also stated that both Trump and Vice President Mike tested negative for the new virus. "The White House Medical Unit recently notified us that a member of the United States Armed Forces, who works on the White House campus, tested positive for Coronavirus," said White House deputy press secretary Hogan. Gidley, in a statement. "Since then, the president and vice president have tested negative for the virus and remain in excellent health."

As concern grows about the possibility of the virus spreading in the West Wing, White House spokesman Judd Deere also said, "The President's physician and White House operations continue to work closely to ensure that take every precaution to keep the President, the first family, and the entire White House Complex safe and healthy at all times. "

Deere said that "in addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom history, hand sanitizer and regular deep cleaning of all workspaces," the safety measures taken include that "every staff member close to the president and vice president is to be tested daily for covid-19 as well as any guests. "