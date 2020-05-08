Donald Glover and & # 39; Community & # 39; Snub Chevy Chase selected for online meeting

NBC

The cast members of & # 39; Comunidad & # 39; They will gather for a virtual table read without Chevy Chase, who was fired from the show due to his increasingly aggressive and racist antics.

Up News Info –

Donald glover is meeting with her "Community"co-stars for a virtual reading table, marking their first" Community "supporting event since leaving the show.

%MINIFYHTML72237338c18545e4c0ebd86dd36a716017%

According to Vulture, the two-time Emmy winner, who played Troy Barnes in the NBC comedy, will be joining his former co-stars for a virtual table reading of an episode of the show, as well as a special question-and-answer session. , on May 18, 2020.

Glover will be accompanied by co-stars Joel McHale, Gillian jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken jeongand creator Dan Harmon On revisiting the show, about a study group of unlikely friends at a community college, which ended in 2015 after a six-year career.

%MINIFYHTML72237338c18545e4c0ebd86dd36a716018%

The only member of the original cast who won't be returning is Chevy Chase, who reportedly told Glover: "People think you are funnier because you are black."

For the reunion, the cast will read the fifth season, episode four, "Cooperative Polygraphy," which takes place after the death of Chase's character Pierce Hawthorne, and was the penultimate episode in which Glover would appear before his character came out. of the program. .

The table reading will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. ET on YouTube "Community" page, raising money for World Central Kitchen and Frontline Food from Jose Andres, who are involved in Covid-19's relief efforts to provide meals to first responders and vulnerable communities across the United States .

The cast met most recently last November, without Glover and Chase, for the Vulture Festival.