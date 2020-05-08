Dog the Bounty Hunter believes Beth Chapman would "approve,quot; of a new love

Dog the Bounty Hunter is shedding some light on her new romance.

Only a few days after E! The news confirmed that the reality star was committed to Francie Frane, fans are learning more about how this relationship came about.

"For a living, she is a rancher and recently lost her husband to cancer six months before I lost Beth Chapman so we talked on the phone, we started talking, crying and comforting ourselves and then one thing led to another and it's amazing that she was able to meet someone like her, "Dog shared on TMZ Live,quot;. Francie, let me talk about Beth, we talk about her husband. We cry. We hug ".

The dog is the first to admit that he cried "every day," both before and after Beth was sick with cancer.

But with a new support partner, he has slowly been able to heal and feel again.