Dog the Bounty Hunter believes Beth Chapman would "approve,quot; of a new love

Dog the Bounty Hunter is shedding some light on her new romance.
Only a few days after E! The news confirmed that the reality star was committed to Francie Frane, fans are learning more about how this relationship came about.
"For a living, she is a rancher and recently lost her husband to cancer six months before I lost Beth Chapman so we talked on the phone, we started talking, crying and comforting ourselves and then one thing led to another and it's amazing that she was able to meet someone like her, "Dog shared on TMZ Live,quot;. Francie, let me talk about Beth, we talk about her husband. We cry. We hug ".
The dog is the first to admit that he cried "every day," both before and after Beth was sick with cancer.
But with a new support partner, he has slowly been able to heal and feel again.
"I'm a repairman. I have to catch the bad guys. I have to be at the top of my game. I can't feel sorry or guilty," he explained. "I have to go out there and make a difference. That's what I do to live, so I have to get up. She helps me do that."
Dog assured his loyal fans that everyone in his family supports his new romance. As for what Beth would think about Francie, Dog has some thoughts.
"As for my gene pool, I think she would approve of it. I had no ranchers in my gene pool. I don't know if Beth knows that. She's hanging around with the angels," he shared. "She is happy. I don't know if she knows."
About 10 months ago, Beth passed away after battling throat cancer. She was 51 years old.
"No matter what happens, she and the family have placed all their hope, faith, and trust in God," the family's agent previously said in a statement.
The couple rose to fame when they appeared on their A,amp;E show. Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons until 2012. They also appeared on WGN The most wanted dog.
