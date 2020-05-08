‘Doctor Sleep’ Mike Flanagan returns to Stephen King on-screen with ‘Revival’ – Up News Info

The Up News Info has confirmed that Dream doctor filmmaker Mike Flanagan returns to the world of Stephen King on-screen with an adaptation of the author's 2013 novel Renaissance.

Flanagan is producing with an option to direct, we hear.

Renaissance Follow Reverend Charles Jacobs, a minister in Harlow, Maine, who shares a secret obsession with boy Jamie Morton, a tie so powerful that it has profound consequences five decades after the devastating tragedy that turned the preacher against God, and much After his finale, Jamie's biting sermon grows to become a heroin-addicted nomadic rock guitarist, and he meets Charles Jacobs again, and their bond becomes a pact beyond the Devil's conception.

Dream doctor It was released last November and raised $ 72.3M WW.