DMV reopens five local San Francisco Bay Area offices – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – After weeks of forcing Californians to go online for service during the current coronavirus shelter, the Department of Motor Vehicles reopened five locations in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday to dating in person.

The DMV opened 25 offices across the state, including those located in San Francisco, Oakland Claremont, Concord, Santa Rosa and San José. Offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"The DMV continues to encourage customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver's licenses and vehicle registration renewals," the state agency said in a statement. .

To safeguard the health of employees and customers, the DMV said, it temporarily closed all offices to the public on March 27.

After cleaning the offices, expanding virtual services, and developing new protocols, the DMV believed it was time to reopen select offices based on location, size, serviceability, and the ability to offer a Enhanced service to commercial driver's license customers.

The rest of the DMV's 170 public offices will be opened in phases.

Employees will maintain physical distance while serving clients with existing appointments and Californians who need select transactions that can only be completed at a local DMV office.

These include:

Pay registration for a vehicle impounded due to registration-related issues



Restoring a suspended or revoked driver's license



Request a free or reduced rate ID card



Commercial License Driver Transaction Processing



Request a disabled person parking placard (this can also be done by mail using form REG 195)



Add an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver's license



Verification of a transit training document for driving a transit bus

