Dive boat owners' attorneys seek dismissal of suit filed on behalf of victim – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lawyers for the owners of a dive boat that burned off the Santa Barbara coast, killing 34 people, last September filed court documents today arguing that claims filed by the daughter of one of the victims should be rejected for failure of evidence.

Christina Quitasol, representing her late father's estate, alleged in documents filed in Los Angeles federal court in April that the fire was likely caused by a heavily used battery charging station on the ship, and that it was foreseeable and partly preventable due to the owners & # 39; & # 39 ;. not having an overnight guard on duty when the fire broke out on September 2.

The document was presented as a counterclaim to a complaint filed preventively by the owners of the Concepción based in Santa Barbara to protect them from liability.

Michael Quitasol, 62, Fernisa Sison, 57, and Michael's children Angela, 28, Evan, 38, and Nicole, 31, were all on the dive boat celebrating their birthday. The counterclaim does not mention any family member other than the father and seeks unspecified harm.

In response to the claims of the surviving 34-year-old daughter, Truth Aquatics attorneys and Conception owners Glen and Dana Fritzler contend that their allegations do not "state sufficient facts to constitute cause or cause of action."

Lawyers have asked that a federal judge permanently dismiss the counterclaim and file a judgment in favor of the boat owners.

Previous filings by the victims' families allege that the 75-foot-41-year-old Concepcion openly violated numerous Coast Guard regulations, including the inability to maintain "roaming,quot; security surveillance at night and the inability to provide a safe way to store and charge lithium ion batteries.

The early morning fire is the subject of a criminal investigation by the FBI, the Coast Guard, and the United States Attorney's Office, in addition to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard Marine Investigation Board.

Only five people, all crew members, were able to escape hell.

