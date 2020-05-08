Devan Dubnyk of Wild, Phillip Danault of Canadiens raise concerns about & # 39; central cities & # 39; of the NHL

Minnesota Wild goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk is not in favor of the "core cities,quot; proposal. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, in a conference call with journalists on Thursday, the 34-year-old said the players are not interested in leaving their families for what could be several months.

%MINIFYHTMLf8eaf3eff5aacecc031b3218e1cbec0f17%

"Kids with kids at home aren't interested in chaining themselves somewhere for four months and being away from them," said the veteran netminder. "I know myself personally, I'm not interested in packing up and going away from my family for that time. I can't imagine anyone else doing it, and I think it seems like the NHL is sensitive to that and understands that, so we'll have to wait and see how everything unfolds here. "

The Regina, Sask. Native, is the team representative for the National Hockey League National Players Association and has been on all calls with union executive director Don Fehr. He said it is difficult to imagine overcoming all the obstacles present to resume the 2019-20 season.

"Everyone wants to come back and play, we wanted it from the moment it stopped," Dubnyk told reporters. "It is difficult to understand different scenarios just because there is still so much up in the air right now. So it is good to have a lot of good conversations and to continue the dialogue and continue communication with everyone so that all players can understand what is on the table , what are the different options as they go.

"But in reality that will not be presented clearly. Different options and different possibilities will be presented week by week. It is not as if you could sit down right now and choose a single scenario and say: 'Yes, this is going to work, this it is what we are going to do "since the local governments lift all the restrictions. There is so much uncertainty right now about time and what will be allowed and when. So all you can do is keep talking about it and prepare as much as you can. "

According to Athletic Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, between 11 and 14 NHL teams have submitted offers to be selected as "central city,quot; as the league seeks to resume the season at four locations. While this resource is the primary option for resuming games, according to LeBrun, there is no guarantee that it will happen due to growing player concerns.

MORE: Assess the feasibility of Canadian NHL markets to host games

The league also formed a Return to Game committee that includes Connor McDavid, John Tavares, Ron Hainsey, James van Riemsdyk, and Mark Scheifele. Tavares told LeBrun that there have been talks about the amount of time it takes to finish the season, focusing on teams that make deep playoff runs.

%MINIFYHTMLf8eaf3eff5aacecc031b3218e1cbec0f18%

"I know personally, my situation, that it would be very difficult to spend that amount of time without seeing your family, especially a newborn son and so on," Tavares said April 27. "I think the league has been very responsive. There are still obstacles to cross before going into more detail about that."

Dubnyk isn't the only player to show up, he joins Montreal Canadiens striker Phillip Danault, who has expressed concern about leaving his family for a long period of time.

"It really doesn't make sense, in my head, to distance myself for two months from my son," Danault told reporters on April 28. "I imagine it makes even less sense to those who would go far in the playoffs, who are on playoff teams right now. If a team goes to the Stanley Cup final, it could be three to four months.

"It's inhumane to do that as far as I'm concerned. But the league has a decision to make and I imagine players will have to vote on it, and I'm not sure they favor being away from family for two or three months. "

"Some players could be away from their families for 3-4 months and I think it is too much. I'm not the only one who thinks that way, I'm sure." Phil Danault. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 28, 2020

If the season resumes, Danault suggested going straight to the playoffs. Montreal was 10 points behind the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets for the Eastern Conference wild places. However, if the league extends the playoffs to 24 teams, the Canadians would be in.

"Once we get back, the games left for non-playoff teams are not overly motivating," said Danault. "I prefer to focus on next season. I understand that there are teams in the playoffs, teams that made big moves and exchanged first-round picks; I understand their desire to end the season."

"But I think there are things that are perhaps more important in the world right now than hockey games."