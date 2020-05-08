Detroit will provide 7,000 additional meals with Project Isaiah partnership – Up News Info Detroit

– Detroit Parks & Recreation has partnered with the Isaiah Project to increase the distribution of food to Detroiters.

After starting with 5,000 last week during a trial, Detroit will now provide 7,000 additional meals per week to families in need. Approximately 4,000 of those meals will be provided to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 ensuring they have the necessary resources to shelter-in-place.

"No one should have to worry about food during a global pandemic," said Michael S. Klein, president of the Isaiah Project. “We are delighted to partner with Bank of America and the City of Detroit in this important effort. We all win when everyone is together. "

The distribution effort to support patients with positive COVID-19 is bringing together for-profit, government, and philanthropic partners to reduce the spread of the virus.

"As we move through this crisis, it is absolutely critical that we as a City meet the needs of our citizens and one of the most basic needs is access to quality food," said Alexis Wiley, Chief of Staff for the City from Detroit. "The City of Detroit Parks and Recreation Division team has led the way in creating a network of innovative programs to meet the growing needs of our citizens and we cannot thank them enough for their extraordinary hard work and leadership."

Since its launch in Detroit on April 11, through a Bank of America-funded grant, the Isaiah Project has provided nearly 70,000 meals to residents through partnerships with the Detroit Area Agency on Aging, Harvest Forgotten and the Michigan Salvation Army. Project Isaiah hired Gate Gourmet – one of the country's largest airline catering companies – to produce meals, saving local jobs and allowing your state-of-the-art airport kitchens to be used to meet a growing need for food.

Detroit Parks & Recreation will use this support from the Isaiah Project and Bank of America to build infrastructure to increase the impact of the city and reach more families in Detroit. With additional financial support, Project Isaiah will now be able to provide more than 30,000 boxed meals per week to Detroit residents.

"This association provides us with additional resources to support critical food distribution in Detroit," said Erin Casey, Detroit Assistant Director, Parks and Recreation. "With Project Isaiah and added organizational partners, we ensure that we reach a wide network of Detroiters during this pandemic."

To view real-time hours, locations, and service updates, visit here.

