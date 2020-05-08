Denver Public Schools likely to mix in-person classes with remote learning

The Denver Public Schools announced Thursday that the next academic year is expected to start on time in August, but it will likely consist of a combination of face-to-face and remote learning in an effort to maintain social distance and prioritize health and safety.

In a letter to the DPS community, Superintendent Susana Cordova said the school will continue to operate differently amid the global coronavirus pandemic, although details have yet to be clarified.

"Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our students and staff," Cordova wrote. "We remain committed to following the guidance of health experts in developing our plans."

In March, DPS along with school districts across the state, country, and world closed their buildings and began the transition to remote learning in an attempt to stop the spread of the new and highly contagious coronavirus. The unprecedented movement disrupted classrooms and further affected vulnerable students, such as those without Internet access.

Cordova said the more detailed plans would be joined at meetings involving principals, teachers, union leaders and central support teams, informed by surveys sent to parents and students. Families can be on the lookout for surveys sent out via school emails and text messages next week.

"We are studying a variety of options, including different scheduling plans, so that we can meet the health requirements of social distancing, along with other requirements for health screenings, cleaning facilities, school buses, and wearing masks," he wrote. Cordova. "We are looking forward to having the students back in our buildings in a few months, although still with some adjustments."