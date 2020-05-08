Denis Goldberg, South African freedom fighter, died at 87

Denis Goldberg, one of two surviving political activists convicted in the so-called Rivonia Trial, which put Nelson Mandela and seven others in prison for many years and proved to be a turning point in South Africa's long struggle against apartheid, died on 29 April in Cabo Pueblo. He was 87 years old.
His family, confirming the death, said he had been treated for lung cancer.
Mr. Goldberg's career, first in the armed resistance movement and then in the post-apartheid era, summed up much of his country's modern history, from the racial nuances of fighting against the white minority government to Reluctant recognition and disillusionment with the corruption that became synonymous in the early 21st century in South Africa.
At the trial, which lasted from 1963 to 1964, many of the sabotage defendants awaited the death sentence. In fact, in a speech held from the dock, Mandela said that his ideal of a democratic and free South Africa was, "if need be, an ideal for which I am prepared to die."
When Judge Quartus de Wet pronounced life sentences on eight defendants, Goldberg's mother, Annie Goldberg, who was in the public gallery, did not hear what she said.
"Denis, what is it?" she screamed. "What did the judge say?"
Mr. Goldberg replied: "Life! Life is wonderful!"
In total, 11 people faced charges as the trial approached. Of these, the state withdrew its accusations against a possible accused, Robert Hepple, and was released. Two others, Lionel Bernstein, known as Rusty and James Kantor, were acquitted. All three fled to London.
At 31, Mr. Goldberg was the youngest of those convicted and the only white person among them.
The hearings came at a crucial moment in South African history. Authorities there increasingly resorted to force to suppress opposition to apartheid, the draconian system of racial separation from white rulers, and their adversaries resorted to armed struggle in response. The trial was intended to crush and silence Mr. Mandela and his followers.
But the prisoners turned the occasion into a global accusation of apartheid, particularly with Mr. Mandela's speech from the dock.
"It was the most important trial in South African history," said Nick Stadlen, a former High Court judge in Britain who made a documentary film about the trial in 2017 that featured Mr. Goldberg and others, wrote in The Guardian after Mr. Goldberg's death.
The origins of the trial date to July 1963, when the South African security forces entered Liliesleaf Farm, a hideout in the Rivonia district in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg. Members of mKhonto we Sizwe (Spear of the Nation), the clandestine military wing of the African National Congress, both outlawed organizations, were meeting there when police stormed. At that time, Mr. Goldberg, a member of the ban. The Communist Party of South Africa had been a technical officer in the military unit, covering up its sabotage activities behind a daily job of building a power plant in Cape Town.
Before the trial, Mr. Goldberg was questioned and threatened in a police effort to obtain confessions or persuade his captives to testify against his fellow detainees. Under severe laws allowing detention without trial for 90 days, Mr. Goldberg's wife, Esmé Goldberg, was also detained for many days.
Even Mr. Goldberg's sentence did not escape the restrictions of apartheid. While Mr. Mandela and six defendants were sent to serve their sentences on Robben Island, outside Cape Town, Mr. Goldberg was sent to the Central Prison in Pretoria, the administrative capital.
In more recent times, the facility has been known as the prison where the Olympics and
Sprinter Oscar Pistorius served part of a sentence for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. It is also the setting for a 2020 movie "Escape from Pretoria,quot; starring Daniel Ratcliffe, which recounts a real-life escape of three prisoners in 1979. Mr. Goldberg, who helped facilitate the escape but was not involved in it, was portrayed in the film by Ian Hart , an English actor.
Mr. Goldberg remained in prison until 1985, serving 22 years, during which his wife allowed him visits for only a few hours throughout the period of his incarceration. The few letters he was allowed to send were intercepted or censored. He studied law while behind bars.
Mandela was released in 1990 as part of the maneuvers that led to South Africa's first democratic and racial election in 1994.
At the beginning of his sentence, Mr. Goldberg treated the terminally ill prisoner. Abram Fischer, known as Bram, a lawyer of Afrikaner descent who had led the defense of the Rivonia defendants and who had been tried and imprisoned in 1966 on charges of conspiring to overthrow the government and promoting the goals of communism. It was discovered that he had cancer in 1974.
In the final stages of Mr. Fischer's imprisonment, prison authorities allowed Mr. Goldberg to spend nights in his cell to care for him, as Mr. Goldberg related in his 2016 memoir, "A Life for Freedom." Mr. Fischer was allowed to be placed under house arrest at his brother's home only in 1975, a few weeks before his death.
Denis Theodore Goldberg was born in Cape Town on April 11, 1933, to English-born Jewish parents, Sam and Annie (Fineberg) Goldberg. Her mother was a seamstress, her father a trucker. The couple's ancestors were active communists who had fled Lithuania to escape Russian pogroms, and their son inherited their ideology. After Hitler invaded Poland in 1939, he recalled, his teachers and schoolmates in South Africa ridiculed him for being Jewish.
Goldberg grew up in a mixed-race neighborhood in Cape Town, but in his teens, the South African National Party won the elections in 1948 and began to erect the system known as apartheid.
In his 20s, he joined various leftist and anti-apartheid movements, including the Communist Party of South Africa. During this period he met Esmé Bodenstein, a member of a multiracial group called Modern Youth Society. They married in 1954 and had two children, Hilary and David. Ms. Goldberg, physical therapist, he died in 2000, and his daughter died at 47 in 2002, the same year that Goldberg married Edelgard Nkobi. Mrs. Nkobi died in 2006. Her son survives her.
At the University of Cape Town, Mr. Goldberg studied civil engineering and graduated in 1955. He was first detained, along with his mother, during the state of emergency after the The Sharpeville massacre of March 1960, when police opened fire on protesters and killed 69 of them.
He joined the mKhonto we Sizwe military unit in 1961 with the job of building weapons and explosives to sabotage electric power pylons and other targets. At the time of his arrest in 1963, he had hoped to leave the country to receive training from the Eastern Bloc countries that supported Mr. Mandela's armed struggle.
Mr. Goldberg was released from prison in 1985 under an agreement with white authorities that he renounced violence. "I calculated that he had been in prison long enough," he wrote in his memoirs. Her daughter, Hilary, who was currently living in Israel, had campaigned for her release.
As soon as he was released from prison, he left South Africa to go to London, where he worked for the African National Congress and raised funds for charities. He returned to live in South Africa only in 2002 and worked there as a ministerial assistant. He became a fierce critic of corruption among the political elite that had grown up around President Jacob Zuma, who resigned in 2018.
Mr. Goldberg spent much of his later years promoting an arts and education center called Denis Goldberg House of Hope in the city of Hout Bay, near Cape Town. The center reflected his conviction, He told The Guardian in 2017 that "people matter."
"I feel like the point of being in politics is about people," he said. "For me it's not about power."