Delayed trial date of Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer, Eric Holder

Bradley Lamb
Eric Holder, the alleged Nipsey Hussle killer, will have to wait even longer for his trial to begin as the court has delayed the date.

According to recent prison records obtained by VIBE, Holder's next court date has been delayed until June 8. Holder, 30, is accused of fatally shooting Nipsey outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles last year.

He denies the charges against him.

Holder pleaded not guilty during his charge of one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a criminal. At one point he was represented by Christopher Darden, who served on the processing team with Marcia Clark at O.J. The Simpson double murder trial in 1995.

