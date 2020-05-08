Definitely Adele will have songs about ex-husband Simon Konecki on her next album, but she won't "disrespect,quot; him, here is why!

Adele hasn't released a new album in 5 years and it's safe to say her fans are hoping to hear more from her! A lot has happened since then, including her divorce from Simon Konecki!

That said, one source claims that their marriage will definitely be among the topics of discussion in the lyrics of their new songs.

After all, Adele has always made very personal music in which she has been sharing her truth and this time will be no exception.

However, that doesn't mean that she will "disrespect,quot; her ex on the next album.

A source found through HollywoodLife that "Adele,quot; fans are used to her singing these heavy ballads of love about her past relationships. That's part of who she is and what she's known for, so of course, she will address her marriage on her next album. However, she would never disrespect or speak ill of Simon in a million years. Adele would never do something like that out of respect for Simon as the father of her son. "

Adele and the charity's CEO managed to keep their relationship and marriage for the most part private, so little is known about it.

In fact, they were secretly married only to have Adele casually reveal that they were married thanking her "husband,quot; during a Grammy speech a couple of months later.

Unfortunately, things came to an end in February last year, according to Adele's representative.

Meanwhile, Adele has been working hard on her new project, almost five years after releasing her album "25,quot;, and it looks like she might be dropping sooner rather than later!

"She has been working on music and would like to release the album in September, things can be delayed with everything that happens with the pandemic," the source shared.



