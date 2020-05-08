Deepika Padukone has something special to say to the late Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood and the actress has been sitting there for more than a couple of years. Deepika has had several hits in Bollywood and her characters, be it Piku, Mastani, Naina or Veronika, have struck a chord with the audience. Bollywood recently faced two consecutive big heartbreaking news stories, one about the passing of Irrfan Khan and the other about the sudden disappearance of Rishi Kapoor.

Deepika had put a black photo to show solidarity with the family of the deceased when the news broke. However, today, a few days after the news, Deepika visited Instagram to share a special post for her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.

She wrote the lyrics of a song from the film for the title of the publication. Look at the post.